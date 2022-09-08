'Our non-fiction celebrity-based shows have done exceptionally well'

Viacom18 Chief Content Officer Manisha Sharma spells out the network's strategy for its dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Viacom18-owned Hindi GEC Colors has brought back its celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (JDJ) after a five-year hiatus. Despite a long gap between the ninth and the tenth editions of the show, the channel is confident that the property will make a big impact among the viewers. In an interaction with exchange4media, Viacom18 Chief Content Officer Manisha Sharma spelled out the network's strategy for the show.



Excerpts:



JDJ 10 is returning after a five-year hiatus. What explains the gap between the ninth and tenth editions of the show?



Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most loved celebrity dance shows in the country and there is always a huge amount of excitement and anticipation around it. While we continued to work hard to surpass viewers’ expectations, multiple factors led to the five-year hiatus, the primary one being the three-year-long pandemic. Additionally, being a celebrity-based show, JDJ involves an all-star cast, a popular host, and the biggest names of Bollywood on the jury, hence another big challenge is to bring them all together.





What gave you the confidence to bring back the show after five years and do you think the timing is right to launch this show?



The timing we believe is perfect. Our non-fiction celebrity-based shows such as Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi have done exceptionally well on the network. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is not just an established property but also boasts of an exceptional mix of celebrity contestants, a star-studded jury, and a popular host, making it a promising proposition. Additionally, the show’s unique format of bringing together celebrities from different walks of life to experience a journey through dance will serve as a breath of fresh air for the audience post-pandemic



A five-year gap is a long time considering the changes in the media landscape. Do you think the show will manage to find its loyal viewers in the tenth edition?



Over nine successful seasons, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has built a strong and loyal fanbase of viewers who look forward to watching the show. This year we have come back with a promise that the show is going to be 10 times grander and more entertaining. We are excited to have retained two of the most beloved judges from the show, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Karan Johar, and the original host, Maniesh Paul which will further create great recall for the show. We have also signed on Nora Fatehi as the third judge and have a very interesting lineup of contestants who will also contribute to the excitement and fanfare this season. Also, the major highlight is 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' through great dancing acts bring a sense of celebration and positivity, the kind of wholesome entertainment the viewers are looking out for post the pandemic.



What kind of tweaks are you making to the format and how different will it be from the previous editions?



The core format of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa remains the same, but we will be introducing some unique and never seen before elements inspired by the international format ‘Dancing with the Stars’. From incorporating the ‘Judges Popularity Contest’ to capturing contestants’ reactions before and after the performance, to the much-coveted Golden Chair immunity, there will be multiple additions that will stand out and make it more entertaining. In every episode, we will bring a strong streak of competition amongst the contestants, making the show even more exciting and engaging. In terms of talent, this season has a unique mix of contestants where along with popular television faces there will be differentiators like Ali Asgar and Zorawar Kalra.



The show is making a comeback at a time when OTT has become all-pervasive. Do you have a different content strategy for digital?



Viacom18 is known for staying ahead of the curve and delivering content to our audience that they love to watch and enjoy. Just like we did for Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, we have a content strategy in place for OTT and social media. While we’ll telecast the complete television cuts, there will also be quick viewing content cuts keeping the nature of OTT consumption in mind. There will be plenty of content to access in terms of behind-the-scenes and content capsules/ insider’s views highlighting the process of the competition week on week and the personal journeys of the contestants. Additionally, popular OTT faces and social media stars have also been made a part of the contestants’ mix keeping the OTT and digital audience in mind. And to create this really multi-platform immersive connect with the property, our social media strategy will focus on amping up a fandom experience with our audiences.

