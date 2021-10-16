NTO 2.0: Star India pulls driver GEC, sports channels out of bouquet

After Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), Star India has filed its Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) in compliance with the New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0. Like Sony, the broadcaster has priced its popular entertainment and sports channels more than Rs 12, which is the MRP cap prescribed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) under NTO 2.0 for inclusion in a bouquet.



The broadcaster has priced 12 of its 62 TV channels at over Rs 12 across Hindi, regional and sports genres. These include Star Plus (Rs 23), Star Jalsha (Rs 23), Maa TV (Rs 23), Asianet (Rs 23), Star Sports 1 (Rs 23), Star Sports Select 1 (Rs 23), Star Sports 1 Hindi (Rs 21), Star Sports 1 Tamil (Rs 17), Star Sports 1 Kannada (Rs 17), Star Sports 1 Telugu (Rs 19), Star Vijay (Rs 19), and Star Suvarna (Rs 15).



Under NTO 2.0, many of the channels were priced at Rs 19 or below and were as part of the bouquet. However, the implementation of NTO 2.0 has forced the broadcasters to take a tough decision to either bring down the prices by offering channels in a bundle or increase prices by unbundling popular channels.



Earlier, SPNI had decided to keep the MRP of its key entertainment and sports channels above Rs 12. This move by Star and Sony will force consumers to shell out more money for subscribing to popular channels. A rise in monthly TV bills is inevitable, as other broadcasters are expected to follow suit.



Among the flagship channels, Star Bharat, Star Gold, and Maa Movies have an MRP of Rs 12. Two soon to launch channels Star Kirano and Star Movies Select also have a price tag of Rs 12. Movie channels across languages have been priced at Rs 12 or below. Most of the non-driver channels have been priced below Rs 5.



The broadcaster is also planning to launch 16 new channels between December and January. This will take the total number of channels to 78 from 62. The new launches include channels like Star Gold Romance, Star Gold Thrills, Jalsha Josh, Pravah Pictures, Star Kirano, Star Movies Select, and Super Hungama (replacing Marvel HQ). The new HD launches include Star Gold 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Disney Channel HD, Star Kirano HD, Pravah Pictures HD, Vijay Super HD, Asianet Movies HD, and Hungama HD.



The broadcaster has priced seven of its HD channels at Rs 25. These include Star Plus HD, Star Jalsha HD, Star Vijay HD, Asianet HD, Maa HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, and Star Sports Select HD1. Movie channels Star Gold HD, Jalsha Movies HD, Maa Movies HD, and the yet to launch Asianet Movies HD have an MRP of Rs 19. Five channels - Star Suvarna HD, Star Pravah HD, Star Movies HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, and Star Sports 1 Telugu HD - have an MRP of Rs 21.



Star India has created 32 bouquets which doesn't include the driver sports and entertainment channels. It has created Star Value Pack (SVP) bouquets for SD and HD channels across Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Odia languages. The broadcaster also has Star Premium Pack (SPP) bouquets besides customised bouquets like Disney Kids Pack, and Disney Hungama Kids Pack.



The MRP of SVP Lite bouquets range from Rs 5 to Rs 25. The SVP HD bouquets have a price range of Rs 21 to 37. Star's costliest bouquet is SPP Lite which has an MRP of Rs 40.



Star India's amended rate card

https://www.startv.com/media/ 3915/rate-card.pdf

