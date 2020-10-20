Now CBI registers case to investigate fake ratings complaint in UP

CBI took up the case after Yogi Adityanath-led UP government recommended it following a complaint registered in the state

The CBI has registered a case to investigate the ratings scam that has rocked the television industry, according to media reports. The investigatigng agency has registered the case on the basis of a complaint filed in Uttar Pradesh. The CBI probe has come while the case is being investigated by the Mumbai police which has accused three channels, including Republic TV, of manipulating TRPs.

CBI took up the case after Yogi Adityanath-led UP government recommended it following a complaint registered in the state.

Republic TV has been demanding a CBI probe, accusing the Mumbai police of naming it in the scam after their face-off over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case coverage.

According to reports, a CBI team has left for Lucknow to collect documents related to the case. The agency has filed an FIR against unnamed individuals.

As per Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh the city police are probing a scam involving manipulation of TRPs by distorting the apparatus used by BARC to rate television channels. The police also said the accused were bribing households to keep a particular channel running. Three accused have been arrested in the case so far. Two of them are owners of Marathi channels Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema. Third accused was arrested from Uttar Pradesh.