TRP Scam: Court grants anticipatory bail to three employees of Republic TV

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 4:47 PM
TRP scam

A Mumbai court has granted anticipatory bail to three employees of Republic TV channel accused in the Television Rating Points (TRP) scam, according to media reports.

Additional Sessions Judge Abhishri Deo granted anticipatory bail to Republic TV Chief Financial Officer Siva Subramaniam, Shivendra Mundherkar and Ranjit Walter.
The judge reportedly ruled that if they are arrested, the accused shall be released on anticipatory bail after executing bail bond of Rs 1,00,000/ each with one or two solvent sureties.

The three applicants have been made accused in the supplementary chargesheet filed in June 2021.

The three employees had filed for anticipatory bail last year.

