November records highest number of advertisers and brands on TV in 2021: BARC

Television Ad Volumes continue to showcase steady growth with 156 mn seconds in November, 3% higher than November 2020 and 31% higher than November 2019, reports ‘BARC THINK REPORT - AD VOLUMES NOV 2021’.

Says Aaditya Pathak, Head – Client Partnership & Revenue Function, BARC India, “2021 has been an interesting year from an advertising point of view given the momentum of events we have witnessed since the beginning of the year. Despite economic challenges that were accelerated with the second wave of COVID-19, legacy advertisers continued to increase spends on TV, and new brands placed faith in the medium to ensure that they were able to stay connected with their TG. The double-digit growth in Ad Volumes that regional language channels like Telugu, Malayalam, and Bhojpuri have recorded, indicates that marketers continue to explore regional content strongly.”

November records the highest number of Advertisers and Brands on TV in 2021. Ad Volumes stood at 156 mn seconds, 3% higher than 2020 and 31% higher than 2019. The month witnessed 14% more advertisers and 13% more brands as compared to November 2019. 19% of Advertisers and Brands were new in the month.

The report further highlighted that the Advertisers beyond Top 50 registered the highest growth of 44% over November 2019; the Top 50 registered a 24% growth.

Highlights:

BFSI category bounces back with a 62% growth over the previous 2 years, month on month, with 3.8 mn seconds of Ad Volumes.

E-Commerce registered an impressive 37% growth with 15.5 mn seconds of Ad Volumes in November 2021 over November 2020.

Ad Volumes for Auto, Textiles, Retail, and Personal Accessories category grew by 2x over November 2019.

Ad Volumes for regional language has shown a growth. Telugu grew by 17%, Malayalam by 13%, Bhojpuri and Hindi by 10% each, and Punjabi by 9%, as compared to November 2020.

While the Ad Volumes for Bhojpuri has doubled as compared to November 2019. Marathi as well as Punjabi languages Ad Volume has grown by 60%.

Ad Volumes for Tamil, Telugu, Hindi has witnessed growth of 30% over November 2019 showcasing steady performance.

Ad Volumes for Bhojpuri language channels grew by 103% in November 2021 over November 2019.

