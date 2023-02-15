No rethink on FTA strategy, going back will hamper potential growth for pay: Punit Goenka
During ZEEL's Q3 FY23 earnings call, the MD & CEO stated that the paid subscriber base on both cable and satellite has stabilised since April 2022, when they went off FTA
Punit Goenka, MD and CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has indicated that the company will not be rethinking on its Free To Air (FTA) strategy.
"No rethink on the FTA strategy because since April 2022 when we went off free to air we have actually seen the stabilisation of the paid subscriber base on both cable and satellite. So, going back so soon would, in our opinion, hamper the potential growth in pay that will come back after three years with the NTO 3.0 implementation, so nothing for now," Goenka said during the Q3FY23 earnings call.
ZEEL pulled out its Hindi General Entertainment Channel Zee Anmol from DD Free Dish last year.
In Q3FY23, the company's domestic advertising revenues declined by 15.8% to Rs 1015.4 crore on YoY basis. This as per the company was due to the withdrawal from FTA (Zee Anmol) and the slowdown in FMCG spends due to the challenging macroeconomic environment.
While speaking to analysts about the subscription revenue, Goenka said the standstill on the New Tariff Order has been impeding growth and impacting profitability.
“NTO 3.0 is being implemented from February 1, 2023. We look forward to a very substantial revenue growth post-implementation in the most effective manner. We continue to focus our energies on building a future-ready portfolio, which is well poised and diversified, to capitalize on the opportunities as the overall market sentiments improve.”
Goenka further said that he expects single-digit growth in subscription revenue post the implementation of NTO 3.0.
Speaking on the rationale behind the price hike, Goenka said they have not been able to take any price hike for the last three years and have launched the maximum number of channels within those years. Last year in December, leading broadcasters, including ZEEL, increased their a la carte and bouquet rates after a period of three years. The new pricing came into effect on February, 2023. The hike comes in the wake of TRAI's amendments to the new tariff order (NTO 2.0), restoring the price cap for bouquet TV channels from Rs 19 to Rs 12.
Last week, Prasar Bharati invited applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish DTH platform. The slots are being allotted for a period of one year, from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. The online e-auction will be tentatively held from March 13, 2023, onwards. The reserve price for GECs is the same as last time - Rs 15 crore.
Briefing upon the financial performance of the company, ZEEL’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Rohit Gupta shared that they continue to see curtailed ad spending by FMCG brands during the quarter. While October did see a very brief pick-up due to the festive quarter the spends have subsequently continued to taper off. “We believe this is a cyclical slowdown and as demand recovers, we will see a pick-up in TV advertising. TV still remains the most relevant mass media brand-building avenue with unparalleled reach.”
He further shared, “We are utilizing this period to strengthen our business, to capitalize on the opportunity as a tight turn. On linear business we continue to be India's strong number two TV entertainment network and our viewership share for Q3FY23 was at 16.2%, marginally lower by 20bps quarter on quarter. We have gained shares in several key markets, including in Tamil which has been a consistent growth story over the last couple of quarters.”
According to Gupta, ZEE Marathi’s performance still remains subdued, and the team is focused on stabilizing and rebuilding network shares in the coming quarters.
On the digital side, ZEE5 has posted yet another quarter of growth across financial and operating metrics. “Original content is being well received and the ZEE5 app user experience has seen significant improvement. All of these are strong affirmations of our investment in content, technology and marketing.”
“We have shown some improvement in a challenging backdrop, which is encouraging. Ad revenue growth revival is our key focus and we are hopeful of gradual improvement in the spending environment,” Gupta concluded.
We aim to further build the economic muscle for our sports business: Punit Goenka
During ZEEL’s Q3 FY23 earnings call, MD & CEO Goenka said they remain cautiously optimistic on the near term advertising revenue outlook
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 9:15 AM | 3 min read
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has made good progress in Q3 FY23 with a healthy growth in the digital business and gains in some of the key channels, said MD & CEO Punit Goenka during the earnings calls for the quarter.
“This mirrors the success of the team's concerted efforts to strengthen our offerings across markets and we continue to maintain sharp focus on delivering a robust content slate to consumers,” said Goenka.
Talking about the industry at large, Goenka said the M&E centers continue to display immense potential and several growth opportunities across key segments.
During the call Goenka also updated investors on the progress of the proposed merger between ZEEL and Sony. “As you are aware, we have received approvals from the Stock Exchange's Competition Commission of India and the company's equity shareholders. The team at both the ends are focused on completing all the required legal and regulatory processes mandated as per law.”
“Our focus remains on concluding these processes in the most appropriate and timely manner. And we stay committed to building value generating institutions for all our stakeholders,” he added.
Talking about ZEEL's recent entry in the sports business with the inaugural edition of ILT20, Goenka shared that it has augured well for the company and has drawn a positive initial response from the viewers and advertisers alike.
“We aim to further build onto this momentum and elevate audience excitement, viewership and economic muscle for the sports business.”
On the advertising front, Goenka said, “We remain cautiously optimistic on the near term advertising revenue outlook. The overall sentiments continue to be soft this quarter as well, which has resulted in muted advertising revenue growth across the sector. “
While the macroeconomic environment and inflationary headwinds are gradually easing, key brands and advertisers across categories restrained their spending, said Goenka. “Given the fact that we have relatively high exposure to FMCG advertisers and tier II and tier III audiences, our advertising revenue sensitivity grew.”
He also mentioned that he is hopeful that the steps announced by the Finance Minister in Budget 2023 will lead to a quicker recovery in the overall ad environment.
On the subscription front, Goenka said the long standstill on the new tariff order has been impeding growth and impacting profitability. “NTO 3.0 is being implemented from February 1, 2023. We look forward to a very substantial revenue growth post implementation in the most effective manner. We continue to focus our energies on building a future-ready portfolio, which is well poised and diversified, to capitalize on the opportunities as the overall market sentiments improve.”
ZEEL posts consolidated revenue of Rs 2111 crore in Q3 FY23
Company’s advertising revenue decreased by 15.63% to Rs 1063.8 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 7:08 PM | 2 min read
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has reported a marginal decline of 0.7% in revenue at Rs 2111.2 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 against Rs 2112.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
The network’s advertising revenue decreased by 15.63% to Rs 1063.8 crore against Rs 1260.8 crore. Domestic advertising revenues declined by 15.8% to Rs 1015.4 crore on YoY basis.
The company in BSE filing said that the ad revenue year-on-year growth was impacted due to FTA withdrawal (Zee Anmol) and slowdown in FMCG spends due to the challenging macroeconomic environment.
Company’s subscription revenue was up 11.2% to Rs 894.4 crore in Q3 FY23 against Rs 790.15crore in Q3FY22, aided by underlying organic growth in Zee5, Zee Music and by recognition of subscription revenue from Siti network, the company said in the statement.
Other sales and services revenue of the company was up 148% aided by higher syndication revenue. Theatrical performance continues to be soft, read the financial statements.
The company’s programming and technology cost increased year-on-year due to higher content cost in movies and linear, and continued investment in Zee5. The operational cost up by 11.54% to Rs 1134.37 crore against Rs 1016.98 in the same quarter previous year.
The profit after tax (PAT) of the network declined by 91.9% to Rs 24.3 crore in Q3FY23 against Rs 298.7 crore in Q3 FY22. ZEEL’s
Q3 FY23 EBITDA down by 29.5% (YOY) impacted by slower growth in revenue and elevated investment in content, marketing and technology.
DD Free Dish DTH MPEG-2 slots: No change in GEC reserve price, starts at Rs 15 crore
The slots are being allotted for a period of one year, from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 3:24 PM | 2 min read
Prasar Bharati has invited applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish DTH platform. The slots are being allotted for a period of one year, from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
The online e-auction will be tentatively held from March 13, 2023 onwards.
The reserve price for GECs is the same as last time, Rs 15 crore.
Categorization of TV channels in different buckets in accordance with genres/language of channel for the allotment period will be as below:
BUCKET A+: GEC (Hindi) Channels
BUCKET A: a. Movie (Hindi) Channels
- Teleshopping channels (All languages)
BUCKET B: a. Music (Hindi) Channels,
- Sports (Hindi) Channels,
- All channels of Bhojpuri language
BUCKET C: News & Current Affairs (Hindi) channels
BUCKET D. a. All other remaining Genre of Hindi
- Devotional/Spiritual/Ayush
- All Genres of Marathi, Punjabi & Urdu channels
- News & Current Affairs (English) Channels
Bucket RI *This bucket is for all channels in Languages not covered above.
The prices:
The e-auction will conducted in accordance with e-auction methodology for allotment of DD free Dish slots to private channels, notified by Prasar Bharati on January 27, 2023.
Only satellite channels licensed by the Ministry of l&B would be allowed to participate in the e-auction. Only companies holding valid permission from Ministry of I&B can apply for participation in e-auction for allocation of DD Free Dish slot.
International Public Broadcasters licensed by the Ministry of | & B can also participate in e-auction.
Shobhna Yadav to stay back at ABP News
Yadav has been the primetime face of the channel for a long time
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 11:41 AM | 2 min read
A few weeks back e4m and s4m reported that ABP’s senior anchor and prime-time face of the channel Shobhna Yadav has quit. The story was correct at that time we reported it and Yadav had indeed resigned as she wanted redressal of some issues. However, over the last two weeks, the top brass of ABP News Network sat down with her and they reached a joint decision for Yadav to stay back at ABP News Network.
Soon after the news was out, as per reliable sources, ABP’s CEO Avinash Pandey and Kavita Dasan, Chief People Officer at ABP News had a long meeting with Yadav, post which she dedicated to staying back at the network.
Speculations of her staying back also gained buzz when she was spotted at the wedding of Sant Prasad Rai, who is the Managing Editor of ABP News
Over the past few months, News TV has witnessed a number of people's movements, especially of the senior journalists and anchors and when Yadav’s name came up it created quite a stir in media circles as she has been the face of the channel for a long time.
As per media observers, by retaining Yadav ABP has ensured that it does not let the talent it has groomed leave the home turf without going the extra mile to retain them back.
TRP manipulation: Court takes cognizance of CBI charge sheet against Sunil Lulla
The charge sheet said that data manipulation was more likely to have taken place at the Mumbai office at the behest of the former BARC CEO Lulla
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 9:37 AM | 2 min read
A special court in Lucknow has reportedly taken cognizance of the CBI charge sheet against ex-BARC CEO Sunil Lulla in the case of viewership manipulation. According to the allegations, Lulla was party to the manipulations that brought down India Today's viewership ranking from 2 to 3.
According to the charge sheet, Lulla gave orders to bring down the rankings, terming it a "business decision."
Based on the charge sheet, the court contended that the manipulation of TRP data can be done at two levels -- one at the household level through broadcasters or by the BARC officials themselves at the Mumbai office by manipulating the servers.
It said that the probe agency couldn't detect any manipulation at the household level by TV channels. So it has zeroed in on the second possibility of manipulation by BARC officials at the Mumbai office, where the data might have been tinkered with at the instructions of the BARC CEO.
“The oral statements and the documents annexed with the final report have established and raised reasonable doubt that there is manipulation in the data of BARC at the Mumbai office before releasing of the data. There is documentary evidence on record which states that there were instructions from Lulla to the subordinates of measurement science to explore changes in the data of India Today on April 29, 2020,” the court noted.
The court noted these observations while levelling charges against Lulla under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 and 468 (both related to forgery), and 477-A (falsification of accounts).
The CBI said in its charge sheet: "BARC collects data from a sample of households across the country using specially installed metres to give viewership ratings of channels operating across the country, directly impacting the advertisement revenue generated."
Lulla's spokesperson gave a statement in light of the accusations: “Mr Sunil Lulla has been a high integrity professional in his entire career and has an unblemished track record. His conduct has been as per BARC policies and procedures, and all the allegations made against him are totally false. We have complete faith in the rule of law and the courts."
TRAI releases consultation paper on 'issues related to FM Radio broadcasting'
MIB has sought authority recommendations on issues such as removing the linkage to NOTEF in the formula for annual fee and extending the existing FM licence period of 15 years by three years
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 6:09 PM | 1 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a Consultation Paper on "Issues related to FM Radio broadcasting".
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has sought authority recommendations on several issues, including removing the linkage to the Non-Refundable One-Time Entry Fee (NOTEF) in the formula for annual fee as prescribed in the FM Ph-Ill Policy Guidelines and extending the existing FM license period of 15 years by three years.
In order to discuss various issues related to FM Radio broadcasting, the authority held a meeting with representatives of AROI on August 5, 2022. Representatives of AROI, inter-alia, raised the following issues for consideration of the authority- Permitting private FM Radio channels to broadcast independent news bulletins and availability of FM Radio Receivers in Mobile Handsets.
According to TRAI, this consultation paper has been prepared to solicit comments/views from stakeholders on FM radio broadcasting issues. Stakeholders are invited to submit written comments on the consultation paper by March 9, 2023 and counter-comments by March 23, 2023.
ABP Network records subscriber base of 59.2 million on YouTube
ABP News and ABPLIVE are among the top 10 most-subscribed news channels on YouTube, according to the network
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 1:01 PM | 2 min read
ABP Network has registered a combined subscriber base of 59.2 million on YouTube.
ABP News and ABPLIVE are among the top 10 most-subscribed news channels on YouTube, with 35.2 million subscribers for ABP News and 24 million subscribers for ABPLIVE.
ABP News and ABPLIVE have clocked over 19 billion video views. The network's impressive reach is further highlighted by a staggering 122 billion impressions recorded across all its YouTube properties in 2022, as per YouTube Creator Studio.
ABP Network's regional news channels, including ABP Majha, ABP Ananda, ABP Asmita, and ABP Ganga, are also expanding their reach and providing in-depth and unparalleled news coverage to an ever-growing global audience. According to Social Blade, ABP Majha is the most-subscribed Marathi news channel, with over 10 million subscribers. ABP Ananda stands strong with over 8 million subscribers and 3 billion+ lifetime views, making it the most-subscribed and most-viewed Bengali news channel. ABP Asmita is also the most-viewed Gujarati news channel, with over 700 million lifetime views.
In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections ABP Ganga garnered 97,769,865 views and emerged on top of the news channels leaderboard, outpacing its competition by three times, according to Social Blade’s March 10, 2022, report. On the counting day of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, on December 8, 2022, ABP News achieved remarkable success by recording the highest real-time concurrent views on YouTube's live stream among top news competitors.
On reaching the significant milestone of 59.2 million subscribers, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, said: “This momentous achievement is a testament to our commitment to becoming digital leaders and innovators. We are confident that with our sustained efforts, we can continually stay ahead of the changing times and grow our leadership in this space. We remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries and ensuring our network continues to record robust growth across all its properties and platforms. In our relentless pursuit of excellence, we will leave no stone unturned to remain the very best.”
