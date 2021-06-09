News18 India’s new show to focus on ground reporting

News18 India has launched Danke ki Chot Par, an hour-long show that focuses on the day’s top stories. It is scheduled to air Monday to Friday at 8 PM.

The key differentiator for the show is that it has been crafted keeping the channel’s reporters and on-ground coverage at its core. In the show, the reporters directly lead-in / present their story with crisp and pacy segments informing and updating viewers about all key aspects of the same. This show stays focused on ground reportage and on news that is of the greatest relevance to the viewers.

Danke ki Chot Par is the latest effort from the channel to provide relevant content in a fresh and insightful format to keep viewers updated and informed.

