News18 Bihar/Jharkhand kickstarts second edition of e-Agenda Bihar

The flagship initiative will see parties and leaders across the spectrum discussing issues, strategies, evolving political situation and the approach adopted by them to win the electoral battle

As the fierce battle for Bihar elections is reaching its peak with the first phase of polling a little more than a week away, News18 Bihar / Jharkhand has announced the second edition of its flagship initiative “e-Agenda Bihar 2.0”. The channel will bring different political parties and leaders across the spectrum to discuss and debate the issues, strategies, the evolving political situation and the approach adopted by them to win the electoral battle. The Agenda series, from News18 Network - India’s No. 1 News Network, has become established as the most definitive platform that brings a ringside view of the thinking shaping political strategy in the lead- up to elections.

e-Agenda 2.0 Bihar promises to be a high impact virtual summit and host substantive and impactful discussions. The summit will be graced by leading politicians of the state such as Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Bihar BJP In-Charge Bhupender Yadav, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal, Bihar JDU President Vashishtha Narayan Singh, RLSP President Upendra Kushwaha, Bihar Ministers Nand Kishore Yadav and Neeraj Kumar, PDA Chairman Pappu Yadav, Bihar Congress In-Charge Shakti Singh Gohil, Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh, RJD Spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari and RJD leader Bhai Virender.

The discussions will span across various relevant and highly contextual topics such as progress made in last 15 years in the state, poll promises by various political parties, the election strategies and the key issues that are going to impact these elections.

The virtual summit will be hosted by the channel’s team of leading editors and anchors including Brajesh Kumar Singh, Prabhakar Kumar, Diwakar Tiwari and Sumit Jha.

Tune in to e-Agenda Bihar 2.0, today 4.30 PM onwards only on News18 Bihar / Jharkhand.