‘News channels can bring a change by having rational people for debates’

News channels can choose to bring in a positive change by having rational people for their debates and discussions, believes Rishabh Gulati, Managing Editor, NewsX. Gulati shared his point of view while speaking at the at the e4m 40 under 40 English Journalism Awards and Summit held recently. He was talking to Ruhail Amin, Sr Editor, exchange4media.

“People who come on television for debates… you can choose… you can choose to have rational people. There are choices that you can make to bring change,” he shared.

“If you want people to hear your debate, you have to appeal to some kind of emotion. There is a counter trend now; to look at motivational speakers or life coaches. People are looking for inspiration. They are looking at television to get inspired. But to do this, editors, journalists and news anchors should have an ability, which is what their profession is. It's not news, it's communication. You have to have that gravitas,” he shared.

Talking about journalism as a career, Gulati said, “What you expect and what the reality is changes in perspective as your hair grows greyer.”

“Staring off in a career like journalism is a heck of ride,” he quipped.

