Rishabh Gulati assumes new role as Editor-in-Chief, NewsX
Rishabh Gulati, Managing Editor of NewsX, has been appointed as the Editor-in-Chief of the English news channel..
With a rich background in journalism and international relations, Gulati brings a wealth of experience to his new role.
Having pursued his education in journalism at Delhi University, Gulati furthered his academic journey with a post-graduation in International Relations from the prestigious University of Manchester in England.
Gulati's passion for nurturing young talent is evident through his role as the Executive Director of Global Youth, an organization focused on mentoring young individuals, particularly women, to take on leadership roles in engaging with foreign, strategic, economic, and social policy initiatives. His commitment to empowering youth extends beyond mentoring; he has actively contributed to youth organizations involved in theatre, leadership training, and social service initiatives in India.
A multifaceted personality, Gulati is not only a respected journalist but also a published poet, showcasing his creative prowess. His outstanding contributions to the field of journalism were recognized with the prestigious enba award, a testament to his dedication and excellence in the media industry.
Moreover, Gulati's global perspective is enriched by his participation in esteemed international platforms such as the Australia India Youth Dialogue (AIYD 2016) and the Asian Forum on Global Governance (AFGG 2014), where he engaged in meaningful discussions and collaborations on global issues.
Consolidation will benefit everyone in the long run: Shashi Sinha
At the e4m Confluence - Media Investment Summit 2023, Sinha, CEO of IPG Mediabrands, spoke about the need for speed, agility and simplicity in agencies' success
By Ruhail Amin | Nov 3, 2023 1:56 PM | 4 min read
Agencies are experiencing many challenges, said Shashi Sinha, CEO of IPG Mediabrands, during a fireside talk with Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, exchange4media, at the e4m Confluence - Media Investment Summit 2023.
Sinha was discussing the topic "Unlocking Success for Media Agencies: The Vital Role of Speed, Agility, and Simplicity in the Modern Landscape."
He went on to say that most people don't realise how big India is in terms of volume compared to the rest of the world and that India's media is highly fragmented. "There are enough options compared to the rest of the world," he remarked.
He added, “The value is low, and the market is underleveraged. When using PPP (Purchasing Power Parity), our CPMs are maybe the lowest in the world, which is a good story for marketers. I tell all of my clients that now is the time to invest since things will be drastically different in the next 10-20 years, similar to the United States. As media agencies we are transacting those kinds of volumes, we need to have the bandwidth and the ability and no technology can provide for that.”
According to him, one of the challenges is the volume value mismatch. “We are probably responsible because, on the media agency side, there are six-seven of us who buy 90% of television. While we may feel very happy we are getting the best rates for our clients, fact is, we are transacting huge volumes.”
Sinha mentioned three to four measures to solve these challenges. He stated that part of it will be addressed on its own. "With the expansion of MSMEs advertising, the value will begin to rise." It may take some time for this to happen on television, but it is occurring on support media. I sense that as there are more and more advertisers as the country opens up, GDP improves and a lot of other categories come into advertising. Therefore from one side, there will be a pull for advertising and I think consolidation will happen.”
As the industry is witnessing consolidation on the media and creative side, Sinha asserts that the consolidation for the industry is good. He added that it will hurt agencies' short-term interest but for the industry, it's a positive step. “The consolidation already happened on the agency's side now it's happening on the media side.”
He said that the problem is that the agencies are chasing volumes and because their margins and commissions are so low, the entire focus is on quantity and not quality which is why quality.
Further speaking on the remuneration, without sharing details he said, “We are already at it and finally the industry has realized that it's important.” Sinha shared that in 2022 industry witnessed the maximum number of pitches called for and 80% of them were price-led, cutting either the pricing or commissions. “Better sense prevailed and a certain amount of course correction is happening around it,” he added.
Speaking on how the role of television changed over the years, especially with the entry of digital, he said that these are formats and video consumption is what matters. It's not television versus digital; it is just the way the delivery happens. “India will always be a big consumer of content. I generally believe in the power of television, if TV adapts and if we at BARC help them adapt in a particular way by giving them sizable meaningful cuts for segments. The problem with TV is unlike digital that all the trading is done on the third-party currency which is BARC. It's got so regimented that everything is CPRP nothing else matters.”
Another point he mentioned is that since TV is mass, even niche genres are measured on a CPRP or CPT basis. But if BARC was capable of giving data in segments like on CTV, there would be a big hope for TV or CTV. “Consolidation will hurt us and our clients in the short run, but in the long run it will be good for everyone.”
Speaking on the growth of the industry, he said it's going to be a tough year. "Do things carefully and hope for the best because things are not going to improve overnight. For the next four to six months, just buckle up and don't lose faith in your people; that's the most important thing,” he concluded.
Zee News resumes BARC ratings on Sept 18
Other news channels also expected to join back soon
By Ruhail Amin | Nov 3, 2023 1:22 PM | 2 min read
After a one-year-long hiatus, Zee News has made a comeback on the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC). Highly placed sources confirmed that the channel resumed the service from September 18 and its first rolling data was published yesterday.
When contacted by e4m, Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer, Zee Media Corporation Ltd confirmed saying, "Yes we are back in BARC."
Zee Bharat have also made a comeback on BARC. The data released yesterday showed Zee numbers for the first time since September of 2022.
Sources in the industry hinted that other major channels, including NDTV and News X, that walked out of the rating system last year are also likely to resume before the year-end.
“This confirms that rating system is not just credible but also essential for the channels. After suffering losses, the channel decided to make a comeback and has performed decently as per its latest data,” said a senior industry person.
Zee Media, which runs 14 national and regional news channels in 10 languages, pulled out of BARC in September 2022.
The company, a part of the Essel group, sent a letter to the TV viewership measurement company informing the decision to exit the service subscription as it then claimed to have issues with the data.
Sources claimed Zee news channels were said to be losing on advertising after they exited BARC. Several advertisers were staying away from the channel as their was no way to audit its viewership performance.
Earlier in September 2022, the news broadcaster pulled out of the TV audience measurement system, citing the landing page issue as a reason for taking such a drastic step.
ZMCL had then said that it had been consistently requesting BARC India to take corrective measures with regard to the landing page issue. The news broadcaster had said that the landing page data should not be included in the final viewership and the duration for counting viewership be increased to 2 minutes.
Are broadcasters losing paid TV subscribers due to NTO 3.0?
Industry has a mixed response. While some say NTO 3.0 has been positive, others claim it has shrunk the number of subscribers and has no good impact
By Ruhail Amin | Nov 2, 2023 8:31 AM | 5 min read
TRAI’s New Tariff Order (NTO 3.0), which has been the bone of contention between broadcasters and Cable TV industry ever since its announcement, may have allowed media companies to hike channel prices but, in the hindsight, it seems they are losing subscribers ever since it was implemented in February this year.
The execution of the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services (Eighth) (Addressable Systems) Tariff (Third Amendment) Order or the NTO 3.0 allowed broadcasters to hike the prices of their linear TV channels by 10-15 %.
The industry has a mixed response to share on the impact of NTO 3.0, with some saying it has been positive and others saying it has shrunk the number of subscribers and has no good impact. However, the financial statements of various broadcasters paint a different picture, showing that the subscription revenues are up in Q1 and Q2 of FY24 compared to the same periods last fiscal.
In the recently released financial result of TV18, the company reported a 12 % jump in subscription revenue in the second quarter of FY24 compared to the same quarter previous year. TV18 reported subscription revenue of Rs 506 crore in Q2 FY24.
Similarly, ZEEL witnessed a growth of 18% in its subscription revenue in Q1 FY24 compared to the same period last fiscal.
A senior industry source said that NTO 3.0 led to price hike per channel which has definitely led to an increase in subscription revenues of broadcasters and they are expected to further go up in the second half of the current fiscal.
“There was an increase of 30-35% in subscription revenues of broadcasters after NTO 2.0. We expect a 7-8% increase in these revenues in this year because of NTO 3.0. It is positive for broadcasters but challenging for customers who are paying over 30% since the implementation of the order,” the source said on the condition of anonymity.
According to Elara Capital’s Karan Taurani, the reason behind the hike in these subscription revenues is the increased channel prices post the implementation of NTO 3.0.
Talking about ZEEL’s Q1 FY24 result, Taurani said, “The subscription revenue for the company was up by 18 % from Rs 771.7 crore to Rs 907.49 crore as it was driven by the pick-up in subscription revenue post NTO 3.0 and ZEE5.”
However, some industry sources shared that NTO 3.0 was just a long overdue correction measure and not price increase which is not causing any benefit to broadcasters who had their TV channel prices frozen for five years before the new order came into force.
Experts also believe that a 10-15 % increase in prices of channels has also reduced the subscriber base by the same number which evens out the situation so the question of positive impact on subscription revenue does not arise.
A senior official from a broadcast company told exchange4media that NTO 3.0 will only have a negative impact on subscription revenues of broadcasters for linear TV because of the growth of OTT platforms and loss of subscriber base.
“Impact of NTO 3.0 on broadcasters is that their subscription revenues have gone down because subscribers became very price sensitive. The prices have increased and people shifted from TV to OTT or they have cut the cord. There is no positive impact,” said the official who did not wish to be named.
Explaining further, he said that if prices of channels are increased by 10%, the subscriber base is also going down by 10%.
“Now what has happened is that subscribers have gone down on a higher ARPU market. There was free streaming of IPL and now ICC World Cup is for free on mobile streaming. This is like telling subscribers not to use their TV services in a way.
According to sources, within the last 10 months, the paid TV subscriber number has gone down by 6-7 million, from 107 million to 101 million.
Experts expect that by March 2024, it will go further down to 98 million.
“So, if broadcasters have increased the price by a certain amount, they have also lost a similar number of subscribers. It is simple maths. There is no positive impact of this NTO 3.0 on broadcasters,” said the official.
The amended new tariff order (NTO 3.0) was issued by TRAI in November last year after which the broadcasters announced the price hike. It came into effect on February 1 this year.
The NTO 3.0 reinstated the Rs 19 MRP cap for TV channel inclusion in a bouquet and also allowed broadcasters to offer a maximum discount of 45% when pricing its bouquet of pay channels over the sum of the MRPs of all pay channels in that bouquet. In the revised pricing, broadcasters had increased the price of some bouquets by 10-15%.
This order brought cable industry and broadcasters at loggerheads earlier this year with the former terming the increase in prices as “steep” and “unreasonable” while the latter had stopped providing feed to cable operators.
However, the standoff was over after the cable operators failed to get an interim relief through the legal route and agreed to sign the fresh RIOs (reference interconnection offer) following which the channels were restored.
Recently TRAI had issued a consultation paper to review the Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services seeking comments from stakeholders by October 25.
TV Today's total income at Rs 223 crore in Q2
Net profit for Q2 FY24 dropped by 64.4% to Rs 7.02 crore
By Ruhail Amin | Nov 1, 2023 4:09 PM | 1 min read
Sebi may move SC against SAT relief to Punit Goenka: Report
The Zee board could also convene shortly to discuss Goenka's role in the wake of SAT ruling in his favour
By Ruhail Amin | Nov 1, 2023 8:16 AM | 1 min read
After the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) set aside the Sebi order that barred the Chief Executive Officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) Punit Punit Goenka from holding managerial and directorial posts in listed companies for a year, the market regulator may move Supreme Court, said a news report.
The Zee board could also convene shortly to discuss Goenka's role after SAT ruled in his favour, according to the report.
The market regulator barred the Chairman of the Essel Group Subhash Chandra and Goenka from holding any directorial or key managerial position for a year. The action was taken against the two for “siphoning off funds from the listed entity for their own benefit.” Goenka then moved the SAT against the Sebi order.
With SAT setting aside Sebi's order, industry watchers said it could expedite the Zee-Sony merger process as the company is now relieved from the legal uncertainties that clouded it.
ZMCL revenue for Q2 FY24 stands at Rs 151 crore
The media group has posted Rs 142 crore as advertising revenue for the quarter
By Ruhail Amin | Oct 31, 2023 6:31 PM | 2 min read
Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) recently reported a revenue of Rs 151.5 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The network has incurred expenditure of Rs 171.8 crore in the same period, and operating loss of Rs 20.2 crore. This is a 199 per cent decline when compared to Q2 FY23, when the operating profit stood at Rs 20.3 crore.
Compared to Q2 FY23, the operating revenue and expenditure amounted to Rs 194.7 crore and Rs 174.3 crore.
The consolidated operating loss, of Q1 and Q2 collectively, amounted to Rs 39.9 crore, out of which the operating revenue and expenditure were Rs 29.2 crore and Rs 331.9 crores respectively.
The media group’s advertising revenue stood at Rs 142.5 crore for the quarter, marking a negative growth of 22.7 per cent. Last year, in the same quarter, the ad revenues were Rs 184.2 crore. A total of Rs 274.3 crore was recorded as the advertising revenue of Q1 and Q2 combined.
The subscription revenue for Q2 FY24 was Rs 9 crore, touching a growth of 1.4 percent, when compared to last year’s same quarter. The total H1 subscription revenues saw a decline of 1.5 percent vis-à-vis last year, amounting to Rs 17.5 crore.
Zee Media’s marketing, distribution and business promotion expenses were Rs 28.9 crore, marking a whopping growth of 88 per cent when compared to Q2 FY23. Q1 and Q2 of FY24 together saw a 45.9 per cent increase in the respective spends, amounting to Rs 50.6 crore.
