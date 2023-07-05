Not shy of taking a stand - Rahul Shivshankar
Over the past two decades he has been the face of prime time TV journalism and raising important issues for which he has been loved, hated and criticised. All at once.
Journalism has never been an easy task. Never will it be, especially when you are a renowned name, and that too with a leading network. because you have to live up to the fanfare, the credibility and the business expectations.
Mid 90s to 2023
Rahul Shivshankar began his career in the mid-1990s as a print reporter. He then became part of the launch team of Headlines Today as Executive Editor in 2003.
His next stop was Times Now. Shivshankar was a part of the team that launched Times Now and soon became one of the most watched anchors on the channel. He won accolades for the non-stop coverage of 2008 Mumbai attacks and also wrote a book about it.
Shivshankar moved to NewsX as the Managing Editor and Anchor in 2013 and a year later was elevated to the role of Editor- in-Chief. He hosted the primetime shows Nation@9 and Insight at NewsX. Under his editorial leadership, the channel was awarded the Best English News Channel of the Year at ENBA 2014.
While he became the prime time face of NewsX for three years, he re-joined Times Now in 2016, this time as Editor-in-Chief, replacing Arnab Goswami, who went on to launch his own Channel.
At Times Now he hosted the prime time debate show India Upfront, which won Best Primetime Show (English) Award at the 13th ENBA Awards.
In 2021 he became the Editorial Director of Times Network and also continued to lead the editorial mandate of the channel. He also anchored other shows, including The Breaking News Show and Live Report, and the one-hour weekend shows- Confront on the network.
The recent re-structuring and the new guardianship arrangement between the two Jain brothers became a reason for Rahul Shivshankar to pursue greener pastures outside the Times Network.
Not Shy Of Taking A Stand
During a media debate organised by e4m in 2022, Shivshankar did not shy from acknowledging that journalists have a right to express their opinion and take a stand as long as they are holding the facts right.
This has been the backbone of his style of journalism , some even going to an extent of labelling him as ‘extreme’ in his views. But does this affect him?
“I have had a distinct editorial philosophy which marks me out as a person who doesn't follow the beaten path. And that distinct editorial philosophy has meant that I have been able to carve a niche for myself in the genre. I believe that today the viewer needs analysis and analysis from a credible source simply because there is so much news and misinformation doing the rounds. A lot of which is based on rhetoric and not facts. The emphasis in my career has been to put the facts first”, says Shivshankar.
He is also a strong believer in “work as hard as possible and never expect others to do anything that you are unwilling to do.”
In fact it is famous that Shivshankar is a hands-on Editor and even used to write the ticker himself, and listen to sound bytes at the editors console, even when he could have chosen to delegate such tasks.
Shivshankar is also a strong believer in cultivating the next gen of journos who can practise this craft in a rigorous way to create impact.
“I know a lot of people who follow the ‘classic boss’ principle, of criticising, being extremely corrosive, even acidic when it comes to admonishing their colleagues and never telling them what to do. I always make it a point to show and demonstrate how something needs to be done because I believe that in a newsroom, every resource at any level has a capacity to make a difference, and I must be able to tap into the talent.”
Dealing With Critics & Trolls
According to Shivshankar, he never gets affected by sniping, or people attacking him because he knows their intent is a motivated one.
“My facts speak for themselves and as an Editor you have a duty to strive for the truth. There is only one way to do journalism, and that is to interrogate the facts. You should never shy away from challenges, I have always found that I perform best in challenging circumstances and I like to test myself”, he shared.
Numbers Matter
While Editorial rigour is the cornerstone of his journalistic approach, at the same time he is not oblivious to the numbers that are needed in the news TV business. “From the channels that I had joined, we were not in a good position ratings wise, and many people thought that I was being foolhardy by thinking of joining them. I would say each of these channels under my leadership gained and did very well not just in ratings parameters but also in the influence parameter.”
He further shares, “Many people would tell you that perceptions can’t be changed in the eyes of the viewer, but that's not true. If you have something worthwhile to say, you will definitely attract viewers, even if you are at the bottom of the ratings. It's never too late, that's what I believe in.”
Colors Rishtey bags slot on DD FreeDish for Rs 19 crore
According to sources, two news channels also bid for the spot at Rs 15 crore
By Sonam Saini | Jul 4, 2023 3:40 PM | 1 min read
Colors Rishtey, the Viacom18-owned Hindi GEC, has bagged a slot on the DD FreeDish for Rs 19.26 crore. Prasar Bharati invited applications for allotment of vacant MPRG-2 slots of DD Free Dish for the period July 11, 2023, to March 31, 2024, through the 70th e-auction.
The reserve price for the bucket A+ which comprises GEC (Hindi) channels is priced at Rs 17.41 crore.
According to sources, two news channels also bid for the spot at Rs 15 crore. It's worth noting that only one slot was available. It turned vacant after one of the platform's movie channels shut down.
The Making of Ms Firebrand-Rubika Liyaquat
As part of our new series 'Headline Makers', today we feature Liyaquat who recently joined Bharat 24 as VP & prime-time anchor and will also be launching her independent YouTube channel soon
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 7:21 PM | 4 min read
She has been the face of firebrand journalism for over a decade. Her journalism has earned her a fair share of critics and admirers. A name that meant eyeballs, Rubika Liyaquat recently quit ABP News after a five year long stint, a move that took the industry by surprise.
A Self Made Success Story
Liyaquat was born in Udaipur and completed her initial schooling at St. Gregorios Sr. Sec. School. Later she did her graduation from the Mumbai University and her media education from Futuristic Media Communication Centre (FMCC), Noida. Soon after she started her career in 2008 and there was no looking back. It was a series of successful stints, one after the other, each catapulting her career to newer heights.
In her career spanning 15 years plus, Liyaquat has worked with established media houses like News 24, Aaj Tak, Zee News, and Live India TV. She is best known for her popular shows, Taal Thok Ke and Master Stroke on ABP News.
Passion For Journalism
It has not been an easy journey to make her way to the top. Despite all odds and getting trolled by critics of all shades, her determination, and incisive interviewing style has earned a prominent place in the hearts of viewers across the nation. Whether engaging with opposition leaders or government officials, Rubika’s passion for journalism and commitment to truth have always shone through. She has become a true embodiment of patriotism, often humming the national anthem, and has established herself as one of India’s most respected daughters thus known to many as ‘Bharat Ki Beti.
Beyond Newsroom
Today’s viewers are not just glued to linear TV, and for any successful news anchor a strong presence beyond the newsroom is critical for maintaining a loyal follower base.
While Liayquat’s prime time shows managed to get viewer attention, her strong social media presence ensured that what she said stayed in news beyond those TV hours.
Look at these numbers-4.6 million Twitter Followers, 356K Insta Followers and 250 K Facebook followers, Liyaquat is a rage on social platforms for a real reason. She is one of those contemporary TV journalists who have a strong individual following irrespective of whether they are part of any established media network or not.
New Journey
When Liyaquat announced her resignation from ABP news, which e4m broke first, it was a trending topic for days across social platforms. This shows her clout as a journalist.
As we know, she has now joined Bharat 24 as Vice President and Prime Time anchor and will also be launching her independent YouTube Channel soon.
Bharat24, led by Dr Jagdeesh Chandra calls itself the “vision of new India”. Chandra launched the Hindi news channel in August last year in an event attended by I&B minister Anurag Thakur. Chandra, who took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in 2008 joined the ETV group as CEO, taking control of 15 regional TV news channels.
When Liyaquat visited the Bharat24 office recently, she was accompanied by her father, Dr Amar Liyaquat, which added a personal touch to the event.
Liyaquat's first show is all set to be aired on the channel, with expectations riding on her, it will be interesting to see how her new journey pans out.
Newsroom is witnessing a constant churn and in this influx quite often the headline makers become the headline.
Our New Series - HEADLINE MAKERS - profiles superstars of the newsroom, the women and men who have worked their way to the top and command an influence that shapes the contours of daily public discourse.
It's a deep dive into their personal and professional lives, a culmination of all factors that catapulted them into a realm very few can dream of. It's the story behind the big storytellers, the firebrands and the mavericks.
As part of this series, we look at the journey of Rubika Liyaquat, whose determination, and incisive interviewing style has earned a prominent place in the hearts of viewers across the nation.
Sun TV garners over 1000 GRPs in Week 25
According to BARC data, in Week 25, the channel in TN and Pondicherry—both urban and rural markets—recorded 1100 GRPs among the MF15+ target audience
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 3:35 PM | 1 min read
Sun TV garnered over 1000 GRPs in Week 25, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India data. In TN and Pondicherry market (Urban+Rural TG MF15+), the channel recorded 1100 GRPs.
According to the data, in the last five weeks (22-25), Sun TV registered over 1000 GRPs, except Week 23 when the channel recorded 990 GRPs. The channel recorded 431 GRPs in prime-time on weekends and 327 GRPs in non- prime time in the same week.
As per the Week 25 viewership data, the top five fiction shows in TN, including Ethir Neechal, belong to Sun TV, with the channel leading the chart with 11.83 TVR. This is followed by another show Kayal with 11.63TVR and Sundari with 10.64TVR. Vanathai Pola ranked fourth with 10.309TVR and Iniya with 10.19 TVR bagged fifth slot.
Hindi news channel India Daily Live to be launched today
The channel is led by senior journalist Shamsher Singh
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 9:10 AM | 1 min read
The new Hindi national news channel India Daily Live is all set to be launched on July 3, 2023.
The channel is led by Sr. journalist Shamsher Singh. He has earlier been part of the launch of channels like Republic Bharat and Zee Hindustan.
Seasoned journalist Mihir Ranjan has joined India Daily team as Consulting Editor. Also, Neeraj Kumar Singh has joined the channel as output editor. Prior to this, he was the Output Editor at Zee Media, while Vivek Prakash has been roped in as the Input Editor of the channel.
The channel’s team also features some of the known names from the anchoring world like Pratyush Khare, Vivek Shandilya and Aditi Awasthi to name a few.
NDTV will make the largest investment in modern digital platforms: Sanjay Pugalia
In the annual report FY 2022-23, the company’s whole-time director spoke about NDTV's expansion plans, digital investments and more
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 29, 2023 8:10 AM | 3 min read
On June 28, NDTV released its annual report for the financial year 2022-23 during which whole-time director, Sanjay Pugalia spoke about the network expansion plans. He said that the company is best placed to address the emerging opportunity.
Pugalia said that the company comes with an unmatched brand for fair unbiased reporting. “When most Indians are asked which television or digital platform they find easiest to trust, NDTV figures at the top of the list. NDTV comes with institutionalised subject matter expertise from a time when India had not been liberalised; the company’s ringside view of possibly the most dramatic and decisive three Indian decades enjoys respect for a content pedigree that does not merely inform but illuminates as well. NDTV enjoys an eco-system of journalists, writers, presenters, technology professionals and a backend support team.”
Pugalia mentioned that at NDTV, the network intends to capitalise on an existing platform through distinctive strategic clarity. “NDTV will be driven by overarching editorial independence.”
He further added, “The company is being stewarded by an independent Board of Directors where the promoters do not have a seat or a Nominee Director. In view of this, stories will be pursued for what they are – rich content that can help shift the audience’s status quo in terms of opinion, mindset and perspective. NDTV will be driven by enduring principles of journalism – the ability to pursue a differentiated story, appraise the content through unbiased eyes, present without colour and empower the audience through an informed opinion.”
He also shared that NDTV will make the largest investment in modern digital platforms that sends out a world-class audio-visual experience; this will enhance the role of digital platform-driven content over the conventional television-centric approach, indicating its technology responsiveness to a rapidly changing world. “In doing so, the NDTV of tomorrow will customise content around the nature of platforms; the content will extend beyond merely transporting common content from one platform to another but customise content around the intrinsic nature of each.”
He said that NDTV will celebrate the emergence of a new India, enhancing hope, prosperity and opportunity. The network will position content around freshness, diversity, inclusion and women's perspectives.
“NDTV will be as relevant to remote rural India as it will be to premium urban hotspots. In doing so, NDTV intends to deliver a refreshingly different content experience. Over time, we are optimistic that this distinctive approach will translate into a new and refreshing NDTV way of telling the Indian story to a waiting global audience. At a time when the world turns to India, NDTV is optimistic about showing the best and fair face of the world’s most populous nation to all.”
Star Vijay pips Sun TV in key TG in Tamil Nadu
In TN/Pondicherry, Urban (15-50 ABC) market, Star Vijay becomes the most viewed channel in Week 24
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 2:35 PM | 2 min read
Star Vijay has emerged as the number one channel in Tamil Nadu/ Pondicherry, Urban (15-50 ABC) market with 772 GRPs, followed by Sun TV with 749 GRPs and Zee Tamil at third position with 381 GRPs, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data sourced by exchange4media. However, the channel is leading only in the Urban market. As per the BARC data available on the official website, Sun TV is the leading channel in TN/Pondicherry, 2+ market with 2008.24 (weekly AMA’000 (Avg)) followed by Star Vijay 1404.31 weekly AMA’ 000 (Avg).
Star Vijay is also the leading channel in prime-time slots for the past seven weeks (Monday to Friday, 6pm to 12 am). The viewership grew from 272 GRPs in week18 to 293 GRPs in week 24. In non-prime time for the past six weeks (Monday to Friday, 12am to 6pm)- viewership grew from 238 in week 19 to 273 GRPs in week 24. The channel also led in the weekday leadership for the past six weeks. The channel recorded 510 GRPs in week 19 and grew to 566 GRPs in week 24.
In the Chennai market, Star Vijay had a lead for the past five weeks. The viewership grew from 887 GRPs in week 20 to 989 GRPs in week 24.
For the past 20 weeks, Star Vijay's show Bagyalakshmi has ranked first in Tamil Nadu in terms of viewership. The show is about the daily journey of a housewife. It brings to screen the day-to-day sacrifices a woman makes to keep her family running, the different roles she plays as a wife, mother, daughter-in-law, and daughter.
Another show, Pandian Stores, channel’s flagship show has been the number two show in Tamil Nadu for nine weeks. The show brings to life the nostalgia of living in a joint family. Another show, Siragadikka aasai has been in the top five for the past five weeks. The show is based on the love story of an alcoholic man who fell in love with a girl who works in a flower shop near a temple.
Meanwhile, TV serial- Thendral Vanthu Ennai Thodum has been the number one afternoon show for the last five weeks.Channel's four prime time shows are slot leaders for five weeks, and 12 original programmes are slot leaders in week 24.
Apart from these, shows like Super Singer, Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru, Dance Jodi Jance are franchises that have lasted for more than a decade.
NDTV shareholders okay appointment of Sanjay Pugalia, Senthil Chengalvarayan as directors
The duo will now be whole-time directors for three years, starting April 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 8:35 AM | 1 min read
NDTV's shareholders have approved four special resolutions for the appointment of whole-time independent directors - Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Chengalvarayan, media networks have reported.
They will be whole-time directors for three years, starting April 2023.
Pugalia and Chengalvarayan were earlier non-executive directors.
Besides, the shareholders have also approved the appointment of Upendra Kumar Sinha and Dipali Goenka as independent directors.
Pugalia and Chengalvarayan were appointed as the new directors on the NDTV board soon after the resignation of Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy as directors on the Board of RRPR Holding Private Limited in November 2022 post the acquisition by Adani Group.
