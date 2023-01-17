Network18 posts 12% growth in operating revenue in Q3FY23

Network18 Media & Investments Limited today announced its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company’s consolidated revenue grew 12% YoY to Rs 1,850 crore.
The company’s consolidated net profit was Rs 9 crore compared to Rs 307 crore in corresponding period of the last fiscal year.
According to the company, the 12% growth in consolidated revenue was recorded despite the fact that the continued softness in the macro-economic environment dampened the advertising demand and impacted the revenue, in contrast to the strong festive demand witnessed last year.
Along with a weak advertising environment, TV impressions were also down 5% YoY. Total ad inventory on TV declined by 10% on a YoY basis with News category seeing a drop of 27%. Digital segment also faced headwinds as brands pulled back on performance marketing spends.
Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 2 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, compared with Rs 373 crore a year ago.
Commenting on the results, Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of Network18, said, “We are really pleased with the operating performance of our businesses, however, the tough macro environment made it challenging from the perspective of financial results. We have a firm belief in the long-term potential of India’s M&E sector and we are making investments today to be in a position to derive disproportionate benefits from this growth, especially in digital. Our portfolio is ideally positioned to grow across multiple axes and take advantage of the synergies and strengths of its diversified assets.”
Palki Sharma Upadhyay announces new show launch in Zomato-Blinkit style
The journalist has hinted on Instagram that her new 'no drama' show will air from 26th January
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 11:18 AM | 2 min read
Senior journalist Palki Sharma Upadhyay who joined Network18 as Managing Editor of a new project has announced the launch of her new show via Instagram, leveraging the viral Zomato-Blinkit billboard meme. In the caption, she writes " No Drama, see you soon"
Her new show is slated to be launched on 26th January, sending fans who are eagerly awaiting her return into a tizzy. Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
The Zomato-Blinkit collab unleashed a moment marketing tsunami on the internet with every other brand jumping onto the bandwagon. The grocery delivery platform and its parent company used the iconic film dialogue from "Maa tujhe salaam" on billboards, albeit with a twist.
Sharma will lead the new project that will straddle all formats of news reporting and presentation. The network also plans to capture a new generation of audiences through the show helmed by the immensely popular journalist.
“I am excited to join hands with Network18, India’s largest news network, to launch a futuristic project with a global footprint, that will transform the news experience and make India proud. It will be a content innovation lab that challenges traditional news formats and experiments with the latest technology and interactive tools to make news stories intelligent, interesting, and accessible for the global audience," Sharma commented in September last year when the news of her appointment broke.
SC wants govt & news body to control ‘sensational news’
The division bench was hearing pleas seeking ways to curb hate speech incidents
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 14, 2023 10:10 AM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court has asked the News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority and the central government to look at ways to control "sensational news that serve an agenda", media networks have reported.
The division bench was hearing pleas seeking ways to curb hate speech incidents.
The apex court also said that "strict action be taken against news anchors indulging in promoting hate speech".
The court also noted that certain TV channels were reporting against the executive involved in the pee-gate controversy and said that the channels must note that the said person was still an "undertrial".
TRAI seeks comments from stakeholders on spectrum sharing & DTH bank guarantee
The views have to be submitted by February 10 and February 13, respectively
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 14, 2023 8:22 AM | 1 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released Consultation Papers on the sharing of telecom and spectrum infrastructure, and spectrum leasing. It has also sought views from stakeholders on licence fee and policy matters of DTH services.
On 10.02.2022, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had informed TRAI that to promote optimum resource utilization among the licensees, it is proposed to allow sharing of all kinds of telecom infrastructure and network elements among all categories of service providers for providing authorized telecom services.
This was in consideration of the request of stakeholders to permit inter-band spectrum sharing and leasing of spectrum.
TRAI has asked stakeholders to submit their written comments by February 10, 2023, and counter comments by February 24, 2023.
Meanwhile, MIB had sent a reference to TRAI on February 2, 2022, requesting the regulatory authority to examine issues related to bank guarantee for DTH services from a policy angle and share its recommendations. TRAI has now asked stakeholders to share their views by 13th February 2023. Counter comments can be submitted by 27th February 2023.
After quitting Zee News, Aditi Tyagi joins Bharat Express as Group Executive Editor
Sources close to the development have confirmed this news to e4m.
By Ruhail Amin | Jan 13, 2023 9:44 PM | 1 min read
Aditi Tyagi who quit Zee News as Deputy Editor and Sr Anchor has joined the upcoming news channel Bharat Express as Group Executive Editor. Tyagi was associated with the channel for close to a decade.
Sources close to this development have confirmed this news to e4m.
Tyagi has more than 19 years of experience in Media and TV Journalism across leading broadcasters in TV, print, digital and radio from anchoring, reporting, production and curating events. She has anchored high profile visits of heads of state, international summits, political debates, breaking news coverage while covering stories from around the world including the United Nations Climate Summit, Paris attacks and Brussels attack.
Prior to joining Zee News, Tyagi was associated with TV Today TV (now India Today TV) for over seven years. She has also served stints at CNBC TV 18 and The Pioneer.
CNN’s Monica Sarkar gets new role, will now oversee all digital platforms
Sarkar has been associated with the network for over a decade
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 6:59 PM | 1 min read
CNN International has promoted Monica Sarkar to Sr Editor’s role. Sarkar has been associated with the network for over a decade.
She took to LinkedIn to confirm the development. She wrote, “I've been promoted to Senior Editor in London. I'll oversee CNN's digital platforms, leading a badass team and commissioning stories. Women who look like me, or speak softly, don't often get into these roles. I'm grateful for being seen, heard and trusted”
During her stint at the network, she has covered the US elections in 2016 and 2020, the coronavirus global pandemic, Putin's war in Ukraine and the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. She has also commissioned, edited and produced a host of content, with topics ranging from sport diplomacy to identity.
Aaj Tak’s Malika Malhotra to join Zee News
Prior to Aaj Tak she was associated with ABP News
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 5:50 PM | 1 min read
Aaj Tak’s well known anchor Malika Malhotra has quit. As per sources she is set to join Zee News.
Malhotra began her journalism career in journalism with P7 News as a trainee anchor. She has also served stints at 'Zee Hindustan' and 'ABP News. She was briefly the face of ABP’s popular show Namaste Bharat.
Malhotra holds Masters in International Journalism from Cardiff University amd is considered among the most trusted voices when it comes to analysing emerging trends of the Indian and global economy.
Aditi Tyagi quits Zee News as Deputy Editor & Sr. Anchor
Tyagi was associated with the channel for close to a decade.
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 11:52 AM | 1 min read
Aditi Tyagi has quit Zee News as Deputy Editor and Sr Anchor. Tyagi was associated with the channel for close to a decade.
Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.
Tyagi has more than 19 years of experience in Media and TV Journalism across leading broadcasters in TV, print, digital and radio from anchoring, reporting, production and curating events. She has anchored high profile visits of heads of state, international summits, political debates, breaking news coverage while covering stories from around the world including the United Nations Climate Summit, Paris attacks and Brussels attack.
Prior to joining Zee News, Tyagi was associated with TV Today TV (now India Today TV) for over seven years. She has also served stints at CNBC TV 18 and The Pioneer.
