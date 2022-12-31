‘NDTV’s commitment to independent journalism will be preserved and nurtured’
The channel’s commitment to independent journalism and its much-valued culture are as important & valuable to our new stakeholder as to us, says NDTV Group President Suparna Singh in a letter to staff
As Adani Group on Friday announced that it has acquired a majority stake in NDTV, Group President Suparna Singh wrote a letter to the staff about the “very big transition”.
“As all of you know, we are in the midst of a very big transition. Thank you for working with exceptional commitment through the past few months. It would have been easy to be distracted; instead, we have won some of the biggest awards for journalism during this period. Only Team NDTV could have accomplished this,” read the letter accessed by e4m.
“Radhika and Prannoy informed the company on the 23rd of their decision to divest most of their stake in NDTV to the AMG Media Network, which is now the single-largest shareholder of NDTV. Radhika and Prannoy have today resigned as Co- Chairpersons.”
“Radhika and Prannoy have been the heart and soul of NDTV, its IQ and its EQ. Most people hunt high and low for one North Star; we were blessed with two. They are exemplary journalists, the most generous of leaders, and exceptional mentors. They have set record landmarks in the world of television news; for so many of us, they are what drew us to this profession. We hold on fiercely to everything they have taught us and aspire to make them proud of the institution and the team that they created.”
“NDTV is legendary for its collective spirit and concern. We look out for each other, and work with transparency and trust. This remains our guiding principle as we move ahead, always mindful of how we got here. For that, we now and forever thank Radhika and Prannoy. I owe them an infinite debt of gratitude. I know you feel the same.”
“The management team, our editorial team, and I have met with Sanjay Pugalia, CEO of the AMG Media Network, and held extensive discussions about how we will operate. Sanjay has assured all of us that the DNA of NDTV, its commitment to independent journalism and its much-valued culture (we are family, NDTV is our home) will be preserved and nurtured, and that these principles are as important and valuable to our new stakeholder as to us.”
South of India, with its massive regional content and a varied audience, has had a very fruitful 2022. The media industry in the south is growing at a phenomenal pace. All the five states have seen an improvement in their advertising rates and are looking at next year with tremendous opportunities. Television, print and digital, the main sources of media in the south, have different trends coming up, and we are all eyes for it.
According to a report by the Confederation of Indian Industry in April this year, media and entertainment industry in South India grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. With the year having seen a successful festive period, growing knowledge of regionalization and content in the south reaching more households across other parts of India, this category of Southern media becomes an important pick to watch out for.
Experts from the field share what trends they saw during the year 2022 in India’s media in the south and put forward their predictions for 2023.
Television
According to Krishnan Kutty, Business Head of Disney Star, linear TV continues to be a habit amongst TV households in the south. “As many as 32 million additional NCCS AB audiences were added on TV over the past three years in the southern states. Primetime in India is family time. Indian families have a preference for collective content viewing, this holds true in the south markets too,” he shared.
Kutty also talked about the kind of shows that have done well for the south television this year. “Regional is the new global. Rooted stories from the south have performed very well across India this year. Both scripted and non-fiction adaptation of south shows continue to do well across markets (Karthika Deepam (Telugu), Mouna Ragam (Telugu) and Start Music (Tamil) were all hits across languages.”
Talking about what kind of changes or trends we can expect for southern television industry, he says, “TV advertising will continue to be the fastest and most effective way for brands to build awareness and salience among consumers. TV advertiser base will expand – driven by retail advertisers in south and businesses in smaller towns. South content will continue to succeed pan India in 2023. Original ideas from the south, both scripted and non-scripted, will continue finding resonance across India. TV brands and characters will expand their reach more effectively with the world of social.
The print industry in south is seeing a recovery in terms of ad expenditure, but is still coping with the pandemic slowdown. According to Varghese Chandy, Vice President, Marketing & Advertising-Sales, at Malayala Manorama, in terms of advertising revenue, 2022 has been the year of recovery for most media, particularly print. “We have seen that we reached the 2019 level in the last quarter. Most of the retailers have done well in catering to the pent-up demand, and for them, print had been the primary medium especially during the festive seasons. Circulation drop had been the least affected for Kerala papers during Covid. So we are all working towards the pre-Covid numbers,” he shared.
Pradeep Gairola, VP and Business Head- Digital of The Hindu, also had similar views for the print industry. “For legacy publishers, 2022 was a year of growth. Most of them are likely to be back to the pre-Covid levels of revenue. Given that publishers were able to optimise their cost structure during Covid, the rebound in revenue is likely to result in a healthy bottom line for them. However, due to the dramatic increase in the newsprint price because of the Ukraine-Russia war, publishers are under pressure and are cautious about the events that unfold in the next few months,” he explained.
In 2022, the dependence of publishers on government advertising increased and the resurgence of the retail sector pushed publishers to generate more local and regional content.
For 2023, Varghese Chandy believes the existing challenges will persist, but certain categories might pull through.
“Yield has been a challenge and it will continue to be so. So will be the bottom line, as the escalated newsprint prices are nowhere near the prices a year ago. Lot of categories like consumer durables and mobiles will come back in a big way to print as print is definitely delivering results. Tourism and allied businesses like hotels, airlines will do well. Retail will continue to grow and will be a big contributor to print advertising. Categories like health, education etc will continue to be important categories for print. Increased attention will be on transforming space sellers to solution providers. Hence focus on events, activation, BTL activities, strategic partnerships etc will be on the rise,” Chandy opined.
Pradeep Gairola believes there is potential for growth for a struggling print industry. “GroupM has projected about 16.8 per cent growth in advertising in 2023, so legacy publishers are quite hopeful of another good year. Given that 2024 is an election year, chances are that in 2023, the ad spends of various governments and political parties are likely to increase and help the legacy media,” he mentioned.
“Legacy publishers are quite cautious about the newsprint prices and are likely to increase the cover price of their news products. Increasingly, publishers are becoming aware that there may be opportunities for them to ask their readers to pay more for paper products. India, after all, has the cheapest cover price for newspapers in the world. Even countries like Pakistan (Rs. 25/-). Sri Lanka (Rs. 50/-), Bangladesh (Rs. 12/-) etc have substantially higher prices for their papers,” added Gairola.
Digital
The digital media in the south has seen the most growth in the past year. Digital transformation is happening at a rapid pace and the southern states are making the most of it.
According to Gairola, digital transformation efforts are likely to get a further push with the legacy publishers, who are increasingly aiming to develop an audience- first approach to business. For most of them, the challenge is not only to acquire new users in digital, but also to ring fence their existing subscribers of the legacy products, who are increasingly becoming digital savvy.
“While the current tax structure is not friendly for bundled products of paper and digital, it is very likely that Indian publishers, like their international counterparts, will start pushing the agenda of unified audience, which is print plus digital. As we see in the international markets, publishers like FT, WSJ, and NYT etc only mention their combined subscriber base and do not distinguish between print or digital, the same is likely to start gaining some roots in India in 2023.”
Talking about OTT and other forms of media like podcasts, Gairola shared, “Digital is likely to see higher commitment and experimentation from publishers to develop reader revenue. Attempts to reduce dependence on advertising by building diversified revenue streams is also likely to gain more roots. Due to AVOD offerings from OTT players, the competition for the video ad dollars is likely to intensify further. While the supply side of video has increased dramatically, the advertiser appetite has not kept pace. This is only going to get worse in 2023.”
“Podcasts have started gaining traction in India, however, advertising is still alluding to the audio efforts. In 2023, audio is likely to gain a critical mass and emerge as a medium of interest for larger advertisers.
Pure play digital display ads are likely to lose share as publishers will try to move up on the value chain by providing customised solutions to the advertiser. Other sources that are likely to gain traction include newsletters, events, commerce, affiliate revenue, etc.”
I&B minister Anurag Thakur has said that Prasar Bharati has phased out all terrestrial transmitters except 50 that have been installed at 'strategic locations'.
TRAI had recommended in 2017 that broadcast services should be run with digital terrestrial transmission and analog transmission should be phased out by 2023.
As per the broadcast regulator, the analog transmitters provide 'poor quality' reception and hinder efficient use of spectrum.
The CBI has charged former BARC CEO Sunil Lulla of manipulating the TRP ratings of a TV channel, according to media reports.
The investigating agency has alleged that Lulla provided early data regarding IPL matches to another channel on gratis basis between September and October 2020, causing losses to BARC.
The charges are related to fraud, cheating and forgery.
A fortnight ago, Lulla's lawyer told e4m that: “Mr. Sunil Lulla has been a high integrity professional in his entire career and has an unblemished track record. His conduct has been as per BARC policies & procedures and all the allegations made against him are totally false. We have complete faith in the rule of law and the Hon'ble courts.”
Chairman and Founder of Adani Group, Gautam Shantilal Adani, can be seen candidly and boldly dealing with the sharpest questions ranging from his growth, his relationship with PM Modi, the takeover of a media company, his entrepreneurial journey, his role models and much more including the expectation from Union Budget, with Raj Chengappa, Editorial Director, India Today Group.
This is his first video interaction after being declared the richest Indian and the world's third richest man. In this one-on-one interaction, Adani spoke at length on several topics that have kept the masses intrigued about him.
Decode the meteoric rise of Gautam Adani the upcoming issue of India Today Magazine, and the exclusive telecast of the interview on Wednesday at 8 pm on India Today TV. Tune in to know what's inside the mind of the reclusive billionaire.
Viacom18 Sports will be the official broadcast partner of the fifth edition of Tata Open Maharashtra. The main draw live will be available on Sports18 – 1 SD, Sports18 – 1 HD and JioCinema.
The Tata Open Maharashtra, which returns to the opening week of the ATP calendar, will be held at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune from December 31 to January 7, 2023. The upcoming edition will feature some of the biggest stars from the ATP Tour, including former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic, last year’s finalist Emil Ruusuvuori and four other Top-50 players along with 11 Top-100 players in the singles main draw.
“We are thrilled to welcome Viacom18 Sports on board. In a short period, Sports18 and JioCinema have caught the attention of fans across the country by bringing in world-class sporting action. I am confident that this association will take the tournament to greater heights," said Prashant Sutar, Tournament Director, Tata Open Maharashtra.
“We are strengthening our position as the home of world-class sporting action that fans in India can appreciate and enjoy,” said Viacom18 Sports Chief Strategy Officer Hursh Shrivastava. “The addition of Tata Open Maharashtra, South Asia’s only ATP250 event, reiterates our effort to build one of the most-loved sports networks with a rich and diverse portfolio.”
“Tata Open Maharashtra is the biggest tennis event in Indian sporting history, and this year will be a celebratory edition for us for every tennis fan in India. Broadcast of the action always helps you reach a larger audience and create new supporters for the sport, which eventually bolsters its overall growth,” said Sunder Iyer, the Joint Secretary of All India Tennis Association and Secretary of MSLTA commented.
The qualifying rounds will be held on December 31 and January 1, with the main draw beginning on January 2.
The year 2022 was crucial for the broadcasting industry as it witnessed several key developments –from the resumption of news TV ratings to the awarding of IPL media rights. The implementation of NTO 2.0 and the debates over the landing page issue also kept industry leaders busy. However, the news that rocked the industry towards the fag end of the year was the acquisition of NDTV by the Adani Group.
We look at some key developments and how they influenced or altered the broadcast industry this year.
Resumption of News TV ratings
News channels breathed a sigh of relief when the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India resumed the publishing of TV news ratings after 18 months, in March this year. The data was released as per the Augmented Data Reporting Standards for News and Special Interest genres.
The Augmented Standards entailed the reporting of audience estimates for News and Special Interest genre channels on a 4-week rolling average basis. Although stakeholders in the industry welcomed the decision, others remained sceptical about BARC ratings. NDTV pulled out from the television ratings body, followed by Zee Media and iTV Network.
And the fight for being the No.1 news TV channel continues.
Landing Page Debate
Another point of contention in the television news industry has been the use of landing pages, which is the default channel that appears when a viewer turns on the set-top box. The debate has been over its susceptibility of being used to influence viewership.
Although there is no legal prohibition against using landing pages for marketing or promotional purposes, the debate over the ethics of using landing pages as a means of distribution tactics to gain more viewership continues.
Adani acquires NDTV
Adani acquiring NDTV has been one of the biggest news of 2022 for the broadcast industry. On August 23, 2022, AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, announced that it was indirectly acquiring 29.18% stake in NDTV, and launched an Open Offer to acquire an additional 26% from the company's shareholders.
Post the announcement, NDTV saw a lot of upheaval with some key exits at the senior management level, including the resignation of Ravish Kumar. In the latest development, NDTV Founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have divested most of their shares in NDTV to Gautam Adani's AMG Media Network. Following the Open Offer, AMG Media Network is now the single-largest shareholder in NDTV.
TRAI-NTO 2.0
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issued an amended new tariff order (NTO) in November 2022. TRAI has returned to the maximum retail price (MRP) cap of Rs 19 for a channel to become a part of the bouquet in the amended tariff order and regulation while replacing the twin conditions with a new clause that caps bouquet pricing at 45% of the sum of a la carte rates of all channels in a bouquet.
While broadcasters applauded the regulator for their collaborative efforts, MSOs and LCOs expressed concern about losing customers to DD Free Dish and OTT platforms.
Broadcasters publish new pricing
Following the amendment of the New Tariff Order (NTO) by TRAI, broadcasters like ZEEL, Sun TV, Discovery Communication India, Disney Star India, Viacom18 and Culver Max Entertainment revised their pricing and filed their RIOs on December 16. The new pricing will be effective February 1, 2023.
In the revised pricing, broadcasters have increased pricing by 10-15% for some bouquets and also announced launches of new channels, which were earlier deferred in 2021.
IPL Media Rights
The year 2022 also saw the largest-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights auction. In a landmark bidding process held earlier this year, Disney Star paid Rs 23,575 crore ($3.02 billion) for the rights to broadcast men's IPL in the Indian subcontinent for 2023-27, while Viacom18 paid Rs 20,500 Cr ($2.57 billion) for the league's digital rights.
With $12 million per match, IPL is now the world's second most lucrative sports league, trailing only the NFL.
Announcement of Women IPL
Following the success of the men’s IPL media rights issue, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the release of 'Invitation to Tender for Media Rights to the Women’s Indian Premier League Seasons 2023-2027’. The IPL Governing Council has invited bids to acquire the media eights for Women’s IPL through a tender process.
The Invitation to Tender (ITT) will be available for purchase till December 31, 2022, a communication by Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said.
As earlier reported by exchange4media, BCCI is expected to make Rs 200 crore from Women's IPL media rights.
DD Free Dish Exits
Prasar Bharati raked in Rs 645 crore from the allotment of 59 MPEG-2 slots on its free direct-to-home (DTH) platform DD Free Dish in the 58th annual e-auction. In the previous e-auction, the pubcaster had raked in Rs 731.34 crore from the sale of 57 MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish.
The 12% decline in revenue was due to the exit of key channels like Star Utsav, Zee Anmol, Sony Pal, Colors Rishtey, Star Utsav Movies, and Sony Wah, and the drop in overall collection from the news genre, sources added.
The four big broadcasters - Star, Zee, Sony and Viacom18 - have decided to take off their popular entertainment channels from DD Free Dish as the platform is hurting the growth of pay DTH platforms.
Airing content of national importance
According to Clause 35 of the guidelines, the Union Cabinet has approved "Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in 2022," making it mandatory for Indian TV channels to air content of public interest for 30 minutes every day. This led to news channels informing MIB that they were already airing enough public service content throughout the year and hence the “30-min per day public-service content” obligation introduced by the ministry last month would be a burden on them at a time when the news broadcast industry was facing many challenges.
MIB has now asked private TV channels to submit details of ‘public service’ programmes aired in ‘national interest’ in the month of November as proof of their claims.
The TV news industry saw several high-profile exits this year. The exit of the NDTV founders and top journalists of the channel following the Adani acquisition made big news for the last few weeks of the year. Palki Sharma moving out of Wion also evoked a lot of mixed reactions. 2022 saw several news curators moving on to other career opportunities.
As we bid adieu to 2022, we revisit some of the exits in the TV news sector that made headlines and created a significant amount of buzz in the industry. Read on
Prannoy & Radhika Roy
NDTV Founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy resigned as RRPRH Directors in November. Prannoy was an Indian economist and journalist. He founded NDTV along with her wife Radhika. She also served as Managing Director of NDTV from 1998-2011.
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/roys-to-fully-exit-ndtv-sell-stake-to-adani-124434.html
Ravish Kumar
Ravish Kumar stepped down as Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India, following the Adani takeover. He was hosting a number of programmes, including the channel’s flagship weekday show Hum Log, Ravish ki Report, Des ki Baat, and Prime Time. Kumar is known for his ground-breaking coverage of the issues impacting the people of the country. Kumar has been twice conferred with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, and Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2019.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/ravish-kumar-resigns-from-ndtv-124006.html
Palki Sharma Upadhyay
Palki Sharma Upadhyay moved out of WION in September 2022. She had been synonymous with WION for helming the prime-time show Gravitas. Sharma has now joined Network18 as Managing Editor of a new project.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/palki-sharma-upadhyay-confirms-exit-from-wion-with-tweet-122216.html
Bhaskar Das
Bhaskar Das quit as Republic Media Network’s Chief Strategy Officer in May 2022. He was with Republic Media Network since 2019. Das joined as Group President and was later elevated as Chief Strategy Officer in September 2020. He was earlier President of The Times of India Group, and Group CEO at Zee Media Network. Das was also Executive President at Dainik Bhaskar Group.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/bhaskar-das-quits-republic-media-network-120163.html
Megha Tata
Megha Tata stepped down as Managing Director-South Asia of Discovery Inc in July 2022. Tata was with Discovery for over three years. In her career spanning three decades, Tata has worked with media brands such as Star India, Turner International, HBO and BTVi. She has now joined animation company Cosmos-Maya as its Chief Executive Officer.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/megha-tata-bids-adieu-to-discovery-inc-121212.html
Vinay Maheshwari
India TV Group CEO Vinay Maheshwari quit after a six-month short-term tenure. He joined India TV in March this year. He has moved on for other professional avenues.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/india-tv-group-ceo-vinay-maheshwari-quits-122880.html
Rama Paul
Rama Paul stepped down from her role as Vice President at ABP News Network this December. She will be with the organisation till the end of March 2023. Paul has been with ABP News Network for over 7 years. Before ABP, Paul was associated with organisations such as Dabur, Mudra, McCann and Leo Burnett. She has also worked for Frito-Lay, Nestle, General Motors and Microsoft.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/rama-paul-moves-on-from-abp-news-network-124076.html
Shaun Nanjappa Chendira
Shaun Nanjappa Chendira stepped down as Senior Director, Warner Bros Discovery, in June 9. Chendira is a media industry veteran with two decades of experience, most of which has been in leadership roles. Prior to Discovery, he was General Manager, India, at Da Vinci Media India Pvt Ltd. Chendira’s prior engagements include working with Warner Media as Senior Director, English Entertainment Vertical (HBO, HBO HD & Warner Brothers) & Director, Kids vertical (Cartoon Network) for the India region.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/shaun-nanjappa-chendira-steps-down-as-senior-director-warner-bros-discovery-120729.html
Partha Sarthi Kuila
Partha Sarthi Kuila, Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) Branch Head - West, quit the company in June 2022. At Zee Media, he was responsible for ad sales revenue of Cluster 2 and 3 channels, including Zee Hindustan, Zee 24 Taas, Zee 24 Ghanta, Zee Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand, Zee Bihar/Jharkhand, Zee Rajasthan, Zee Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh, Zee Kalak, Zee Punjab/Haryana/Himachal, and Zee Salam. Prior to Zee Media, he was Associate Vice President at SAB TV Network. In his almost two-decade-old career, he had stints at Network18, 9X Media, Star India, and 93.5 Red FM.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/partha-sarthi-kuila-quits-zee-media-set-to-join-a-soon-to-launch-news-channel-120715.html
Pranav Bakshi
Pranav Bakshi, Senior Vice President, Head Digital - Video, Strategy, Partnerships and Marketing, at Times Network stepped down from his role in December this year to pursue an opportunity outside the company. Bakshi served the company for about 10 years. He was earlier with NDTV Profit-Prime as Business and Corporate Head for almost five years. Bakshi also had a stint at NDTV Hindi as VP and Business Head.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/times-networks-pranav-bakshi-moves-on-124066.html
Jacob Mathew
Senior journalist Jacob Mathew resigned from News 24 on September 3, 2022. Mathew had been associated with News 24 as Vice President since January 2022. This was Jacob Mathew’s second innings with News 24. As Vice President, Jacob Mathew was monitoring satellite channels, digital platforms and BAG Network’s training institute ISOMES. In this short span, Mathew even organised key conclaves for the network.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/jacob-mathew-resigns-from-news-24-122296.html
Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar, Managing Editor of Bharat 24, has moved on after a short stint of nearly five months. Kumar has a rich experience of nearly 30 years in journalism working with several media organizations, including The Times of India, News Nation, and TV Today Network.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/bharat24s-managing-editor-ajay-kumar-quits-123724.html
Shariq Patel
Zee Studios Chief Business Officer Shariq Patel stepped down in May 2022. In a career spanning almost 25 years, Patel has worked across diverse sectors, including Financial Services, Radio, Internet, Telecom, Sports Management, and Film Production.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/shariq-patel-steps-down-as-chief-business-officer-of-zee-studios-120536.html
Amita Maheshwari
Amita Maheshwari, Disney Star’s Head of HR for APAC and India, lef the company after 13+ years of service . Prior to Star, Amita has worked in diverse organizations such as Asian Paints, GE Capital, Genpact and MetLife India Insurance.
https://www.exchange4media.com/amp/people-movement-news/disney-stars-head-of-hr-for-apac-india-amita-maheshwari-quits-123957.html#amp_tf=From%20%251%24s&aoh=16720404941086&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com
