NDTV Group posts Q2 profit of Rs 17.6 crore

NDTV Limited has registered a profit of Rs 5.3 crore, a turnaround of Rs 15.5 crore over the same quarter last year

The NDTV Group has recorded a profit of Rs 17.6 crore for Q2 that according to the company is the best second quarter figure in its history.

This is a turnaround in profitability of Rs 28 crore over the same quarter last year.

As per the company, this is its best H1 result.

NDTV Convergence, the digital arm of the Group, has seen a 31 per cent jump in revenue over last year and its EBITDA is at an all-time high of 39%.