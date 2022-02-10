NDTV Group posts Rs 27.6 cr profit in Q3

The network's digital arm saw its highest-ever revenue in the quarter

NDTV Group has posted a profit of Rs 27.6 crore for Q3, according to its report. The third quarter has turned out to be its most profitable one in the last nine year, the news channel has said.

NDTV Limited has doubled its year-to-date profit at Rs 41.4 crore. The Q3 profit stands at Rs 17.3 crore.

The network's digital arm - Convergence - has also witnessed its highest-ever revenue in the third quarter.

NDTV Convergence recently signed a 10-year deal with Taboola for Rs 750 crore.

