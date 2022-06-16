NBDSA Orders News Channels To Remove 'Sensationalist' Videos About Umar Khalid

The authority also sought a written confirmation stating that the same has been carried out, within a period of seven days.

The News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) issued four orders on June 13, Monday, directing certain broadcasts by Zee News, Zee Hindustan, India TV, Aaj Tak and News18 to be removed immediately for misreporting and misrepresenting facts.

Further, the NBDSA also advised the broadcasters and channels to “exercise restrain and not to broadcast such taglines and/or hashtags which project the accused in a manner as if he/she is guilty.”

The authority’s order came in a complaint filed from 2020 by Indrajeet Ghorpade with regard to specific shows aired by India TV, Aaj Tak, Zee News and Zee Hindustan against Khalid.

