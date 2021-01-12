National Broadcast Policy draft to be shared with Prasar Bharati CEO for consultation

The draft policy aims to meet the diverse requirements of the audience to receive news, reliable information & high-quality entertainment anytime, anywhere in the language of their choice

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry informed that the copy of National Broadcasting Policy draft will soon be shared with Prasar Bharati, CEO, Shashi Shekhar Vempati for the consultation.

The daft will also be shared for consultation with scientific ministries as the Department of Telecommunications, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology on the lines of utilisation of spectrum, emerging technologies, trends in the broadcasting sector, increasing outreach of TV & radio households, fall-back arrangement for broadcasting during emergencies as disasters and wars, etc.

As per the draft, the National Broadcasting Policy-2021 is guided by the following vision: A functional, vibrant, and resilient Broadcasting sector in the country; meeting the diverse requirements and the aspirations of the citizen to receive news, reliable information, and high-quality entertainment anytime, anywhere in the language of their choice, secondly, project India's diverse cultural and plural heritage through global outreach and thirdly, help India's transition to a digitally empowered economy and society.

Last month, at the CII Big Picture Summit, Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary (Broadcasting) & CVO, MIB, indicated that the ministry soon will be coming up with the draft of the National Broadcasting Policy.

