MIB working towards making business of broadcast smooth and hassle-free: Anurag Thakur

The 14th edition of exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (enba) was graced by Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur as the Chief Guest.

At the event, the minister shared his views on a number of pressing topics and highlighted the initiatives taken by the I&B ministry towards engaging the industry in a healthy competition.



Below are excerpts from the minister’s speech.

These awards are a special honour as they celebrate the remarkable work done by the news industry. This is a recognition for all members of the media fraternity who are helping shape the future of broadcasting in India.

We firmly believe that media is the fourth pillar of our democracy. Hence, to be here at this award that recognises this important pillar is indeed my pleasure. India is set for growth in all areas of entertainment and media – led by digitally-driven revenues. As per reports, our country will soon outpace overall growth in entertainment and media spending, both across Asia-Pacific and in the world, in the years to come.

I believe that initiatives like these engage the entire industry in a healthy competition, and in the process, encourage the effort that goes into accomplishing the extraordinary.

While the efforts of the industry are commendable, I would also like to take this opportunity to mention here some of the initiatives taken by the Indian government under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to help and support the media and entertainment industry.

We believe that it is our responsibility to make the business of broadcast smooth and hassle-free. We have, therefore, launched a Broadcast Seva Portal, heralding a new chapter for ease of doing business in the broadcasting sector.

Broadcast Seva Portal is an online solution for the speedy filing and processing of applications of broadcasters for various kinds of licences, permissions, registrations, etc. The portal will help in seeking permissions, applying for registrations, tracking applications, calculating fees, and executing payments. Further, the Broadcast Seva Portal will provide its services under the wider umbrella efforts of Digital India to all stakeholders, to private satellite TV channels, teleport operators, MSOs, community and private radio channels, etc.

Moreover, fulfilling the promise that we made in the Budget, my ministry has constituted an Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) Promotion Task Force to promote the AVGC sector in the country. The Task Force, which will also have participation from the industry, will provide a focused thrust for the growth of the sector by driving institutional efforts to guide the policies of growth for this sector, establish standards for AVGC education in India, actively collaborate with the industry and international AVGC institutes, and enhance the global positioning of the Indian AVGC industry.

While we are committed to providing every possible help to the media and entertainment industry for their smooth functioning, we also keep a strict vigil on those spreading misinformation. My ministry recently blocked 20 YouTube channels and 2 websites for spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news on the Internet.

We have also issued an advisory saying that the central government may regulate or prohibit the transmission or retransmission of any channel or programme, if it considers it necessary for protecting the interests of the country’s sovereignty.

These are just a few of our initiatives, and we are working on many others that you would hear of soon.

Without further ado, I would like to once again congratulate the entire exchange4media Group, especially Dr Annurag Batra for constituting these awards. What makes these honours more valuable is the fact that it’s being awarded by the e4m group, which is today one of the most respected names in the world of advertising, marketing and media news.

