MIB refrains TV channels from airing ‘provocative’ news about Russia-Ukraine war

The ministry has warned that the Centre may 'regulate or prohibit' the transmission of a channel or programme if it violates the law

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has told satellite TV channels that they should not air provocative and misleading reporting about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the recent communal tensions in Delhi.

The ministry has warned that the Centre may “regulate or prohibit” the transmission of a channel or programme if it violates the provisions laid down in the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

Certain channels have been covering incidents in a manner “that appears to be unauthentic, misleading, sensational and using socially unacceptable language and remarks, offending good taste and decency”, the ministry’s four-page advisory reads.

The ministry said TV channels have been making false claims about the conflict in Ukraine, and have been using “scandalous headlines/taglines that are often unrelated to the news item” and “provocative headlines and videos of violence that may incite communal hatred among the communities and disrupt peace and law and order.”

“It was also observed that in the news, some channels broadcast debates having unparliamentary, provocative and socially unacceptable language, communal remarks and derogatory references which may have a negative psychological impact on viewers and may also incite communal disharmony and disturb the peace at large,” the advisory stated.

The advisory also lists out various headlines, programs and debates aired by the news channels that allegedly have the potential to incite communal violence.

