MIB caps no. of PS channels for MSOs at 5% of total channel carrying capacity

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has decided to prescribe guidelines for the regulation of platform services offered by Multi-System Operators (MSOs).

Now, all MSOs providing platform services channels are required to apply for registration of their PS channels with MIB on www.ncw.broadcastscva.gov.in portal and are to comply with the guidelines prescribed by the government.

The Cable television Networks Rules, 1994, permit Multi-System Operators to transmit their own programming service, either directly to their own subscribers or through one or more Local Cable Operators. These own programming services referred to as 'Platform Services (PS)', which also include most 'local channels', are exclusive programming services being generated at the local level offered by MSOs.

The guidelines for Regulation of Platform Services offered by Multi-System Operators says that all MSOs shall register their PS channels online with the MIB on the Broadcast Seva portal with a one-time registration fee Rs 1000 per PS channel.

Also, the validity of the registration of PS channels shall be coterminous with the registration of the MSO. Extension of the registration / period of the MSO would simultaneously extend the validity of the registered PS channels offered; consequently, there is no renewal requirement for the registration of PS channels.

All MSOs are required to be security cleared for offering PS channels. If at any time MIB obtains security clearance, it is determined that the programming service offered on PS and which has been registered on the online system is inimical to India's national security or to the public interest. MIB may require the MSO to withdraw from the distribution of the PS Channel or the programming service or cancel the registration. Security clearance will also be required whenever there is a change in ownership control of an MSO entity.

MSOs providing platform services shall make full disclosure about the ownership status and comply with the Programme and Advertising codes prescribed under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994.

MSOs shall ensure that no registered TV channel is waitlisted for want of carrying capacity at their level. Subject to this condition, the total number of permitted PS for MSO shall be capped to 5% of the total channel carrying capacity of the MSO including PS of LCOs.

The first violation of the PS Guidelines shall lead to a prohibition on transmission of the PS channel for a period of up to 30 days; for the second violation, the prohibition shall be for 90 days.

For the third violation, the registration of the PS shall be revoked and the channel concerned shall not be transmitted. Consequently, the number of PS channels that the MSO can transmit thereafter will be appropriately reduced.

MSOs offering PS are to comply with the above regulatory framework within 12 months from the date of issue of these guidelines.

