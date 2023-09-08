MIB cancelled 256 MSO registrations in August
The total number of registered MSOs now stands at 1,486, compared to 1,738 in July
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has cancelled the registration of over 200 multi-system operators (MSOs) in one month. The total number of registered MSOs now stands at 1,486 as of August 31, 2023, compared to 1,738 as of July 31, 2023. There has been a drop of 14.5% in the number of MSOs in one month.
As per the numbers shared by MIB, out of the 257 cancelled registrations, only one registration was surrendered by Raja Rajeshwari Entertainment Pvt. Ltd on August 21, 2023. The rest of the MSO registrations were cancelled because they were non-operational.
Among the MSOs who lost registrations are Raja Rajeshwari Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, Uvaca Digital Systems Pvt. Ltd., Digital Nucleus Network Communications Pvt. Ltd., Saharas Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. Hyderabad, Mplex Networks Pvt. Ltd., All Digital Networks India Ltd, and GTPL Vijayaraya Network. All of these registrations were issued between 2013-2020.
Rs 80,000 crore riding on cricket: Will broadcasters get their money’s worth?
Most experts are optimistic that broadcasters will make good returns on their cricket media rights investments in the long run, provided they up the game both on TV and digital
By Aditi Gupta & Sonam Saini | Sep 8, 2023 8:28 AM | 6 min read
Cricket viewing has been setting new records with every tournament, and broadcasters are going all in to tap this euphoria. The value of media rights and the money at stake are testimony to the extent that the broadcasters are ready to go to be associated with the sport (read IPL, BCCI and ICC).
Over Rs 80,000 crore is at stake for tournaments scheduled over the next five years. The latest auction of BCCI media rights just proved that the sky is not the limit for broadcasters, with Viacom18 bagging the cricket body's TV and digital media rights for bilateral India matches for Rs 5963 crore for the broadcast of 88 matches.
It all started in June 2022 when IPL Men’s media rights went to Viacom18 (digital) and Disney Star (TV) for a total of Rs 48,390 crore. Following this in August 2022, Disney Star bagged the TV and digital rights for all ICC events in India for Rs 24,800 crore ($3 billion). The rights are for both men’s and women’s cricket events globally through the end of 2027. Soon after, Viacom18 bagged the women’s IPL media rights for Rs 951 crore.
The question now is – will broadcasters get their money’s worth?
We posed this query to experts, and the general opinion was that the investment is likely to bring good returns over the next five years. However, to ensure that broadcasters need to keep up the viewing experience - on TV and digital - and find more monetisation avenues, they said.
Now, what drives broadcasters to go all in?
Brands love cricket
Whether it's on TV or digital, brands love big cricket properties – IPL, World Cup or bilaterals. This year, the 16th edition of IPL saw over 34 sponsors, TV and digital put together. Over 1,000 brands lined up to advertise on both platforms.
“Brands will always get attracted to investing in big cricket properties since in India this sport beats all other sporting events. It is the most promising property for brands as it gets the best returns. IPL and World Cup are the most sought-after events,” an industry expert noted.
According to Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder, ITW Consulting, broadcasters spending what seems like an exorbitant amount on media rights may seem like a losing bargain if one looks at just the headline numbers, but it is an astute choice in the long run.
“When we look at the high media rates the realization for the channel is not immediate but spread across the duration of the contract and broadcasters are well aware of this. We have seen it happen – be it with IPL, the ongoing Asia Cup or the World Cup – there seems to be an insatiable thirst for cricket content, not just in India but across the globe, and brands are eager to cash in on this,” Shanth added.
Ensuring Returns
In order to recover the upfront cost, broadcasters will have to ensure that they lower production costs while not compromising on quality. Giving the viewers quality content and enhancing the experience can go a long way in getting more eyes and subscribers, the experts said.
A senior industry expert, who did not wish to be named, said, “Broadcasters should enhance viewers’ experience by giving them options to choose, like the language or highlights. There is a need to create value-added services on OTT. There can be services on digital like the Red Button Activation where viewers can select the feed they want to watch.”
For instance, during IPL this year, Disney Star broadcasted IPL matches on its TV channels in several regional languages. On digital, the network launched interactive features on TV sets allowing viewers to watch match highlights at any time. There was an option of ‘fix camera’ on favourite cricketers along with real-time subtitles of commentary.
Similarly, Jio Cinema offered IPL in several languages and made it interactive for viewers to watch it anytime and anywhere.
Nitin Menon, Co-Founder of NV Capital said, "Cricket is the biggest sporting property in India and from the last decade or so, it has always been an extremely expensive property. The aggression displayed for IPL showcases that trend. Recoverability is not the immediate concern here, it is adding subscribers. The fact that Asia Cup is streaming for free gives us an inclination that Disney is also upping their game to retain and increase their subscriber base at least on the digital front. Whether ZEE-Sony would also look at this space with their renewed vigour, time will tell."
Exploring more avenues
While advertising is a key source of revenue, distribution revenues come in second. Experts advise broadcasters to look at all options. "There has to be distribution in the form of syndication and distribution to sub-licensees."
Last year Disney Star entered a strategic licensing agreement with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) for exclusive TV rights of ICC men’s events from 2024-27. The Disney-Zee deal changed the old patterns of buying sports media rights and ensuring they remained exclusive with one, which helped the rights owner to command high advertising rates.
Both TV & digital rights profitable
Another expert said that having both TV and digital rights allows a broadcaster to have access to much larger brand deals. “Apart from controlling prices to an extent, having both the rights also gives them more clarity on marketing each property,” he said.
Shanth cited AdEx reports to show that brands currently spend around Rs 90,000 crore, of which Rs 34,000 crore is from digital alone. This has grown over 35 per cent over the last year and stands on par with linear. This is projected to grow by another 35 per cent, overtaking brands’ spend on traditional media.
“This bet is not just on cricket being on linear TV broadcast but digital as well. Keeping an eye on the future, it is definitely looking skewed toward digital programming and that is where the broadcasters are likely to recover their investment through brands spending on digital mediums,” he added.
As per Menon, retaining and increasing the subscriber base on the digital front is the order of the day. All broadcasters are trying to pursue this since linear TV globally is facing headwinds due to cord-cutting, dip in advertising revenues along with technological changes or advancement.
These factors explain some of the moves in media rights. For BCCI bilateral matches, the base price set by the cricketing board per game for TV was Rs 20 crore while for digital it was Rs 25 crore. However, Viacom18 will be paying Rs 68 crore per match, for TV and digital together.
According to industry reports, Disney Star bagged TV media rights for IPL at a 30% premium over the base price for the matches, whereas Viacom18 bought the media rights for a premium of 70% over the base price. The IPL media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle were sold for a whopping Rs 57.5 crore (per match) for TV and for Rs 50 crore (per match) for digital.
Raw level data or respondent level data? BARC asks MIB to clarify
Meanwhile, sources in the industry claimed BARC may provide Respondent Level Data to broadcasters at much lower cost than the price at which it is already giving it to agencies
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Sep 6, 2023 5:12 PM | 2 min read
A month after the MIB asked BARC to give broadcasters access to Raw Level Data (RLD), the TV ratings agency is set to close the price at which the Respondent Level Data will be made available to the broadcasters. As of now only agencies have access to Respondent Level Data at a cost of Rs 60 lakh per annum. Sources in the industry claim that BARC is planning to make the Respondent Level Data available to broadcasters at a more reasonable price compared to what agencies pay for it. While a few sources claimed that it might be close to 50% less than what agencies pay, others said it can be as low as 1/3rd of the cost agencies are paying now.
Suggestions for the price at which the data should be made available was shared with the BARC board members for approval last week. It is believed that most of the members are yet to come back with a reply.
Meanwhile, there has also been an issue regarding interpretation of the term ‘RLD’ between BARC and the ministry. Sources claim that BARC has so far been providing Respondent Level Data to the agencies and not Raw Level Data. Hence it has sought clarifications from the ministry on the same.
Raw Level Data refers to the information gathered from households by people meters. It is essentially unprocessed data, lacking any outlier exclusion. On the other hand, Respondent Level Data is the result of applying outlier management tools and algorithms to the raw data. In simpler terms, it can be described as the ultimate data that is recognized as TRPs (Television Rating Points).
In its letter sent to BARC on August 10, the ministry has asked the body to give the data that they “are already sharing with advertisers and media agencies.” However, the data has been referred to as Raw Level Data. But, say sources, it’s the Respondent Level Data which is being shared with the advertisers and agencies, hence a complete clarification on the matter is crucial before any further orders.
Ever since the letter came out in public it has been under the scanner. Reacting to the delay in its application, the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) recently wrote to BARC seeking clarification on sharing Raw Level Data (RLD) with broadcasters.
NBDA expressed “dissatisfaction” and “shock” that the TV rating agency stayed mute about the letter and did not inform the stakeholders, namely the broadcasters. The NBDA also stated that the data had been inaccessible to broadcasters until this point.
DD Sports becomes HD channel
Sports HD is starting with the telecast of ongoing Asia Cup cricket matches
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 6, 2023 3:48 PM | 2 min read
DD Sports is DD Sports HD now. Prasar Bharati, the public broadcaster of the country has added one more High-Definition Channel in its bouquet with DD Sports HD Channel. DD Sports HD is starting with the telecast of ongoing Asia Cup cricket matches.
“This not only fulfils a long-standing demand of sports lovers across the country, but is another decisive step forward to make the entire DD Network relevant to the changing times,” read a release from the MIB.
“DD Sports HD will now become the preferred choice of the sports lovers. They will be able to see the telecast of the major international sporting events in High-Definition transmission. In the coming months DD Sports intends to come up with more fresh content with a more consistent and robust publicity plan,” read the release.
In recent months DD Sports has launched several innovative and fresh approaches in terms of the presentation of the content. In the recently concluded India Vs West Indies international cricket series, Doordarshan Network came up with the language feed in Tamil, Kannada, Bangla, Telugu and Bhojpuri apart from the commentary in Hindi and English. The channel has also tied up with leading sports players like NBA, PGTA amongst others to bring in fresh content in the channel.
In the coming months many content synergy tie ups are lined up which will position DD Sports as one of the leading channels in the sports genre.
DD Sports was launched on 18 March, 1998. In the beginning it broadcast sports program for 6 hours a day which was increased to 12 hours in 1999. From 1st June, 2000, DD Sports became a round the clock satellite channel. With the decision to launch DD Sports HD now, the channel will become a one stop destination for major international sporting events and grass-root transformative event like Khelo India Games, winter games and games for divyang amongst others.
Shah Rukh Khan chats with AI anchor Sana on ‘Jawan’
The actor is the third global icon to interact with Aaj Tak’s AI anchor after PM Modi and Brad Smith, Vice Chairman and President of Microsoft
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 6, 2023 10:53 AM | 1 min read
Actor Shahrukh Khan interacted with Aaj Tak’s AI anchor Sana during promotions for his upcoming movie ‘Jawan’.
“Aap ka charm dekh kar mere AI dil mein bhi kuch kuch hota hai,” the AI anchor told the actor.
With this interview, Sana has now interviewed the global icons like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Microsoft Vice Chairman and President Brad Smith, amongst others.
Launched end-March 2023, Sana is Aaj Tak and India’s first AI anchor. She has a daily appearance
on prime time and award-winning program Black and White apart from providing Weather updates,
Astrology and fact-checking programs for the channel.
Shahrukh Khan is currently promoting his forthcoming film Jawan and is known to be an early adopter of the power of technology and social media to inspire and connect with his millions of fans.
On Sunday, the trailer of his upcoming film was displayed on the towers of Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
IDBI Bank challenges NCLT order approving Zee-Sony merger
The bank has approached NCLAT
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 6:13 PM | 2 min read
Almost a month after a Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger scheme of media conglomerates ZEE and Sony, IDBI Bank has challenged the order before the appellate tribunal in New Delhi.
IDBI Bank, one of the lenders or creditors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) whose objections were dismissed by NCLT on August 10, have appealed before the NCLAT in the national capital.
The same was told by ZEEL to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday through a letter that read, “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time (Listing Regulations), this is to intimate you that the Company has been served with an appeal on behalf of IDBI Bank Limited against the Company before the NCLAT, Delhi, challenging the order dated August 10, 2023 passed by NCLT, Mumbai Bench approving the composite scheme of arrangement amongst Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited and Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited).”
On August 10, the Mumbai Bench of NCLT had given its nod to Zee's $10 billion merger with Culver Max. It had dismissed the objections raised by lenders including IDBI Trusteeship, IDBI Bank, Axis Finance, JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co and Imax Corp.
NCLT had cleared the decks for the merger of ZEE and Sony after a roller-coaster ride of two years.
The journey of the merger began in December 2021 with ZEEL’s Board of Directors considering and approving the Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Scheme), whereby the Company and Bangla Entertainment Private Limited, an affiliate of Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited), shall merge in Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd.
After getting the requisite approvals and NOCs from shareholders and certain regulators, including SEBI and the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the company filed a petition with NCLT for approval of the scheme.
On July 11, the tribunal had reserved its order on the merger following hearing objections from several creditors, including Axis Finance, JC Flower Asset Reconstruction Co., IDBI Bank, IDBI Trusteeship and Imax Corp.
NDTV Rajasthan launched
This is the network’s second regional channel
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 3:11 PM | 1 min read
NDTV Rajasthan, NDTV’s second regional channel, launches on 5th September 2023.
“NDTV will bring its 35 years of journalism to the state, promising to go beyond politics. Our focus on ground reports will give the public that much needed voice. Our focus on hyper-local utility news, on issues that matter to the youth, on gender and climate, incisive coverage of the cities and villages, NDTV’s legacy of covering elections from the ground and intelligent analysis gives the regional channel a global touch. Our channel will focus on the rich cultural diversity of the state, its history, music, dance, entrepreneurship and language,” read a press release.
Sanjay Pugalia, NDTV’s Executive Director and Editor-in-Chief, reiterated the company’s commitment to journalism of trust.
“Our decision to go regional stems from our desire to provide hyper-local, relevant news to people living in Rajasthan. Our reporters and stringers will ensure no region, city or village feels alienated from the capital.”
Adding to the sentiment, Senthil Chengalvarayan, NDTV’s Executive Director added, “The launch of NDTV Rajasthan comes at a time when news has increasingly become limited to politics and not much else. We want to change this and ensure every citizen of Rajasthan feels that their voice matters.”
NDTV Rajasthan will be available on leading local cable and DTH networks.
NBDA expects swift action from BARC on I&B raw data missive
Asks ratings body why it didn’t proactively disclose the MIB order
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 8:25 AM | 4 min read
The News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) has written to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, seeking clarification on the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's (MIB) letter on sharing Raw Level Data (RLD) with broadcasters.
In a letter to BARC India, the NBDA has expressed “dissatisfaction” and “shock” that the TV rating agency stayed mute about the letter and did not inform the stakeholders, namely the broadcasters. The NBDA also stated that the data had been inaccessible to broadcasters until this point.
“We would like to communicate our shock and disappointment that BARC has not only failed to share the RLD, as was directed in a transparent and equitable manner, much less it did not even bother to inform stakeholders about the receipt of the said letter from MoI&B till today. Also, there were some broadcasters expressing their worries about stalling of BARC ratings as suicidal and unilateral,” read the NBDA letter accessed by exchange4media.
BARC India has been asked to share RLD, which is consistent with TRAI's earlier recommendations from 2018 and later confirmed by the TRP Committee of 2021 in the aftermath of the TRP scam.
NBDA further added that it was shocking to all of them that the date of the said letter is August 10, 2023 (almost 13 days from the date the news was reported). “It is surprising and mysterious that BARC, despite having received the said letter almost 13 days back, has remained silent about the same without making a fair disclosure to the stakeholders i.e., the broadcasters. What is also pertinent is the fact that the data has remained inaccessible to broadcasters until this juncture,” mentioned the letter.
NBDA in its letter said, on perusal of the letter, it is apparent that MoI&B had clearly and categorically directed BARC to share RLD up to the preceding week [i.e RLD data for 1" Week (Week 10 of 2022) when the TRP is being reported for the "Wth week" (the last week )] with broadcasters in a transparent and equitable manner while ensuring that the integrity and confidentiality of the BARC Panel is maintained at all times. Further, all the requisites and the prescriptions of the said TRP Policy Guidelines in this respect must be adhered to by BARC.
NBDA said that clearly the smoke of these media reports on 9th & 10th August 2023 could not have been without any spark or fire and one of the reasons could have been the MoI&B letter, the contents of which were unknown till two days ago.
In the aforesaid background, NBDA called upon BARC India to clarify the following:
- What is the actual date of receipt of letter dated 10th August 2023 by BARC?
- Reason and rationale on why the said letter/contents of the said letter and directions therein were suppressed from the stakeholder broadcasters.
- What steps have been taken by BARC after the receipt of the said letter in terms of complying with the directions stated in the said letter?
- Has there been any other letter which is of relevance and pertinence received from MoI&B on the said subject in the interim?
- What is the decision of BARC in implementing the MoI&B direction whereby the RLD is given on the principle of "all to all" basis i.e., all channels’ data and that too on a weekly level to all broadcasters /BARC subscribers. The provision of such data should also promote an open data ecosystem bringing in more transparency and accountability. Also, the ability of such disclosures to identify:
a) Raw data without the outliers and
b) Raw data with the outliers, landing page, boot-up screen, and other marketing related activities.
Also, the data should be capable of addressing the concerns emanating from the 4 week rolling data.
6. Lastly, understanding of the MoI&B letter is the W- 1th week would mean release of all RLD starting from Week 10 of 2022 (Week 1th) and till the last Week i.e Week (nth).
NBDA concluded the letter asking BARC India for a swift action on the above questions.
