MIB asks TV channels to comply with provisions in Child Labour Act on media production

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued an advisory asking all private satellite TV channels to comply with provisions of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 2016 and Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Rules, 1988 on the involvement of child artistes in ad, films, serials or any such other entertainment subject.

Rule 2(c)(b) of Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Rules, 1988 prescribes as under, "Producer of any audiovisual media production or any commercial event involving the participation of a child, shall involve a child in participation and ensure that all screening of his films and television programmes shall be made with a disclaimer specifying that if any child has been engaged in the shooting, then, all the measures were taken to ensure that there has been no abuse, neglect or exploitation of such child during the entire process of the shooting".

"It has been observed that compliance of the aforesaid Rule 2(c)(b) is not being reported, and the above disclaimer is not found in most of the media production or commercial events where child artists have been involved. In view of the above, all private satellite TV channels are requested to ensure compliance with the said rules in the media production or commercial events," the MIB stated.

The Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 2016 prohibits the employment of children in any occupation and process. However, vide section 3(2)(b) this does not apply where the child "works as an artist in the audiovisual entertainment industry, including advertisements, films, television serials or any such other entertainment subject to such conditions and safety measures, as may be prescribed provided that no such work under this clause shall affect the school education of the child".

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)