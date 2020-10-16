Media is taking advantage of a divided Bollywood: Shatrughan Sinha

Legendary film star and politician Shatrughan Sinha has said that there is no unity in Bollywood and media is taking advantage of this.

“Groups within the industry or their supporters may sometimes come together for some common interest. But if there is a controversy, they don’t want to get involved. I am not criticizing. It could be due to some fear or it may be their own attitude of not to bother. In the true sense, there is no unity, friendship, camaraderie, mutual love in Bollywood,” Sinha said.

Sinha was in a live web cast with Kailashnath Adhikari, MD, Governance Now, during the Visionary Talk series held by the public policy and governance analysis platform.

The veteran actor lamented that unity, mutual respect, love and friendship is only limited to and seen on screen, and that is not the case in real life. Citing an example, he recalled "When Satyajit Ray, the renowned film director, writer and music composer who was a recipient of Bharat Ratna and Oscar Award, passed away, a condolence meet was organised at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. I was shocked to see that not even 70 people were present there and no film star had come to pay obeisance to the late film maker.”

He quoted his friend and noted Bollywood director Subhash Ghai and said the film director always says friendship in film industry is like a leave and licence agreement and lasts only 11 months of film shooting.

While speaking on a group of film stars and producers coming together to file a plea in Delhi High Court against ‘media trial' of Bollywood personalities, Sinha said , “Today, I hear when some people from the industry have come together and raised their voice against some news channels. I would like to say, ‘badi der kardi meherbaan aate aate’ (you have taken too long to come). I wish that this unity persists, but most often this has not been the case. And for this reason, they (media) have been taking advantage. Earlier they would chase politicians.”

He said that while the film fraternity may not come out to support each other openly due to fear or some other reason, they are in fact quite simple. “Because they don’t come out to speak in open, they are a whipping horse and soft targets."

Further, the senior actor, in a scathing attack on news channels, said news channels are continuing to breach limits of decency. To create sensationalism, an issue is stretched out like a rubber. “There is excessive slandering and disrespect. Some news channel anchors point fingers, rebuke and berate their guests as if they were their employees. Due to shouting and abusing in news programmes, people have now stopped accepting news channel invites. Who will want to go to get insulted and have abuses hurled at them,” he asked, and added that in fact the negativity and toxicity of news channels provide a source of entertainment to him before he retires to sleep at night.

On the drugs scandal in film industry, Sinha said there are black sheep in all industries, and so to paint the entire industry with the same brush is nor correct.

Sinha said the channels are learning their lessons and slowly and will surely turn around. “The agenda is set by a media house, a political party or politicians, and it’s a confluence of publicity and anti-publicity. News has become crude entertainment and will have to reinvent itself,” he concluded.