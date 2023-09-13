JioCinema to stream Ind-Aus three-ODI series for free across 11 languages
Viewers can watch the limited-overs action in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam
After securing exclusive media rights for BCCI International and Domestic Matches, Viacom18 today announced its plans for the three-ODI series between India and Australia starting September 22.
The first international series in the rights cycle will be presented on JioCinema in 11 languages for free. On linear/ offline TV, the series will be aired live on Colors Tamil (Tamil), Colors Bangla Cinema (Bengali), Colors Kannada Cinema (Kannada), Colors Cineplex Superhits (Hindi), Sports18 – 1 SD, Sports18 – 1 HD (English). The series is of great significance for both sides as they will look to find momentum leading up to the 50-over World Cup.
The expert panel for the series across languages will include Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Aakash Chopra, Nikhil Chopra, Amit Mishra, Anirudha Srikkanth, Abhinav Mukund, Hanuma Vihari, Venkatpathy Raju, Sarandeep Singh, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Rahul Sharma, VRV Singh, Kiran More, Sheldon Jackson, Bhargav Bhatt, Jatin Paranjpe, Shreevats Goswami, VA Jagadeesh among others.
Viewers will be able to watch the limited-overs action in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. “The 3-match ODI series between India and Australia will give viewers a peek into inarguably the new home of Indian cricket and with that responsibility, we will continue to bring the paradigm shift in the way sports is consumed,” said Viacom18 – Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.
“It is our constant endeavour to offer fans what they love the most in never-seen-before ways and digital allows us to continuously push the envelope and combined with linear/ offline TV, we will deliver BCCI events on an unparalleled scale.” To enhance the live-viewing experience, the series will be streamed in 4K on JioCinema and fans will be offered the popular predict and win fan engagement contest Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan. Introduced first during the 2023 TATA IPL, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan was a runaway success as tens of thousands won exciting prizes including over 60 contestants driving away a premium hatchback. The contest also brought out stirring stories of how winning the car changed fortunes for many from India’s heartlands.
'DD Free Dish not abiding by TRAI's regulation': AIDCF moves TDSAT
The QoS regulations that require the channels to be provided in an encrypted manner is being disregarded, say sources
By Aditi Gupta | Sep 11, 2023 1:50 PM | 3 min read
All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has moved the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) against DD Free Dish for allegedly not abiding by TRAI’s regulation that requires the channels to be provided in an encrypted manner.
A reliable source told e4m that the Tribunal has issued notice to Prasar Bharti on the plea of AIDCF, which has nine cable networks under it.
“Broadcasters have been providing the channel decoders to DD Free Dish without charging them for the pay channels. DD Free Dish is not abiding by the QoS regulations that require the channels to be provided in an encrypted manner,” sources said.
“TRAI has defined the category of channels as Pay Channel or FTA (i.e., Free to Air) channels as per its regulations and all the broadcasters define their channels as Pay or FTA. However, some channels, which are declared as pay channels by broadcasters are available as free-to-air (FTA) on DD Free Dish platform which is resulting a non-level-playing field between DD free Dish and MSOs,” said Peeush Mahajan, President, AIDCF.
The petition, filed by AIDCF and GTPL Hathway Ltd, which was accessed exclusively by e4m, sought compliance with the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Standards of Quality of Service and Consumer Protection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017 applicable to Broadcasting Services in India and in particular that the Prasar Bharati provides all private television channels through encrypted signal for DD Free Dish Service.
The plea has alleged that broadcasters have been providing TV channel decoders of certain pay channels to the DTH platform DD Free Dish, without charging any tariff for the pay channels.
“For the same pay channels, the broadcasters have been charging relevant tariffs from the constituents of the Petitioner (AIDCF) as well as other DPOs under the regulatory framework of TRAI,” it said.
Apart from Prasar Bharati, the other respondents named in the petition are the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and many broadcasters.
“Declare that channels that are telecast as Free to Air on Respondent No.1’s (Prasar Bharati) network cannot be pay channels under the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017,” the plea sought.
It also sought that all agreements between Prasar Bharati and private broadcasters, which are contrary to TRAI regulations, be declared null and void.
The cable federation urged the tribunal to ensure that all private television channels are broadcast to the end consumer in encrypted form through digital addressable systems.
MIB cancelled 256 MSO registrations in August
The total number of registered MSOs now stands at 1,486, compared to 1,738 in July
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 8, 2023 8:42 AM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has cancelled the registration of over 200 multi-system operators (MSOs) in one month. The total number of registered MSOs now stands at 1,486 as of August 31, 2023, compared to 1,738 as of July 31, 2023. There has been a drop of 14.5% in the number of MSOs in one month.
As per the numbers shared by MIB, out of the 257 cancelled registrations, only one registration was surrendered by Raja Rajeshwari Entertainment Pvt. Ltd on August 21, 2023. The rest of the MSO registrations were cancelled because they were non-operational.
Among the MSOs who lost registrations are Raja Rajeshwari Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, Uvaca Digital Systems Pvt. Ltd., Digital Nucleus Network Communications Pvt. Ltd., Saharas Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. Hyderabad, Mplex Networks Pvt. Ltd., All Digital Networks India Ltd, and GTPL Vijayaraya Network. All of these registrations were issued between 2013-2020.
How VRL News Media will benefit from Republic acquisition
VRL News Media reported a revenue of Rs 17 crore in FY 2021-22
By Sonam Saini | Sep 8, 2023 9:00 AM | 3 min read
Republic Media Network acquired VRL News Media's complete broadcast news division last week. The acquisition is part of a larger asset purchase of VRL Media's broadcast news division, the value of which is not disclosed.
VRL Media, which owns the Dighvijay 24x7 news channel, which debuted in April 2017, has been relaunched as Republic Kannada. This will be the fourth channel in Republic Media Network's lineup.
According to financial data provided by Tofler, VRL Media’s news division reported a loss of Rs 17 crore for FY22, while the entire group incurred a loss of Rs 13 crore against Rs 6.36 crore in the previous financial year. Dighvijay 24x7 news channels’ total income for the year stood at Rs 12 crore. During the year the news channel’s advertisement revenue was Rs. 11.71 crore as against Rs.10.70 crore in the FY 2020-21 with a growth rate of 9% and had incurred an expenditure of Rs.30.57 crore which also includes the depreciation charge on fixed assets.
According to Karan Taurani, SVP, Elara Capital, the TV category is tremendously fragmented, with over 200 TV news stations and free, making it difficult for companies to scale up. He explained that since VRL media is one of the smaller regional broadcasters, a lot of synergies can come in from the Republic due to its big network. Since people in India do not pay for news, the only option to monetize the news genre is through advertising.
He said, "There is fierce competition; the larger players control the lion's share of the market. They can experience a revenue increase as a result of the deal with Republic TV, as they will gain exposure to many significant corporate advertisers. As a result, they may experience some respite in terms of revenue growth and scaling up."
Meanwhile, Arnab Goswami-promoted ARG Outlier Media Asianet News Private Limited (Republic Media Network) had reported a total revenue of Rs 362.86 crore in FY 2021-22 against Rs 283.49 crore in the previous fiscal. The media company posted profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 44.94 crore against a loss of Rs 11.41 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations for the media company for FY 2021-22 was Rs 360 crore against Rs 280.42 crore in the previous fiscal.
These companies have not filed their FY 2022-23 financials yet.
Experts shared that while VRL news media gets to associate itself with a big brand, Republic Media will have access to VRL media assets and properties, which will reduce the cost of production and setting up a new studio.
According to the official press note, the acquisition of the broadcast business of VRL News Media brings with it large properties and assets. Republic Kannada will have 300 professionals, including over 100 on-ground journalists, who are deployed across all 31 districts of Karnataka, an additional stringer base of over 500 journalists, 73 cutting-edge in-house news production tools, an expansive newsroom, and multiple studio spaces in Bengaluru.
"Republic media network is a national news channel, so the channel is loaded with advertising revenue," noted B. Sridhar, Group Director, Innocean WorldWide Communications. He said, “From an advertising standpoint, expanding into new markets will assist them to expand and project themselves as a large network."
He also feels that a lot of things would be shared across the two media networks, such as production and new ideas for marketing the channel better.
Another industry observer on the condition of anonymity shared that Republic Media is a big network. Its channels are number one or two as per BARC India ratings. "The acquisition will help VRL Media get big advertisers along with ones which are already associated with Republic Media. In the medium to long term, potential breakeven may emerge."
Viacom18 bags media rights for Indian Super League
The telecast will be available for football fans in multiple languages and will also be streamed free on JioCinema
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 7, 2023 5:20 PM | 3 min read
Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has announced Viacom18 Media Private Limited as the ‘new home of Indian Football’ for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. The 10th season of the Indian Super League kicks off on September 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, with a blockbuster clash between rivals Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC.
Viacom18 will be the exclusive media rights holder for ISL, India’s top-tier football league, across Digital and Linear TV platforms. The telecast will be available for football fans in multiple languages keeping in mind the diverse audience of the league, and will also be streamed free on JioCinema, read a press release.
“Over the past decade, ISL has proven to be a driving force behind the overall development of football in India both on and off the field. In its next phase of growth Viacom18 will be the perfect partner to take ISL to a larger audience, with its strong digital capabilities and connect with new-age sports fans. Viacom18’s digital streaming platform JioCinema, which will stream ISL for free, has brought a pioneering viewing experience through livestreaming of properties such as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and the TATA IPL and it will continue to bring a similar experience for ISL,” the release stated.
Football Sports Development Limited Spokesperson said, “We are pleased to have Viacom18 as our media rights partner for the Indian Super League. When we set on our journey of ISL, we had the vision to revolutionise the Indian football ecosystem. As we enter our 10th year of growing football in India, it is great to associate with a partner who shares the same vision and believes in growing the consumption of football in the country. Viacom18’s proven record and impact in offering a fan-first football experience to the Indian audience, starting with the FIFA Football World Cup, makes them the best partner as we enter the next decade of growing Indian football.”
Viacom18 Media Private Limited Spokesperson, said, “Winning the streaming and broadcast rights to the ISL is a big step forward for us in the direction of building a glittering stable of footballing action. The ISL has led the resurgence of Indian football in recent years and coming on board with the league as the exclusive media partner enables us to contribute to the development of the sport in the country. We believe this is an exciting time in Indian football and through our extensive presentation of the league we aim to stoke a renewed interest in the heart of every Indian football lover.”
ISL Season 10 will kick off at prime time of 8:00 PM, with double headers starting at 5:30 PM.
Govt invites applications for DD FreeDish MPEG-2 slots
The online e-auction process to be tentatively held on September 12, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 7, 2023 4:26 PM | 1 min read
Prasar Bharati has invited applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of DD FreeDish DTH platform for the period from September 9, 2023 to March 31, 2024. The slots will be allotted through 72nd online e-auction process to be tentatively held on September 12, 2023.
Prasar Bharati said that the e-auction will be conducted in accordance with e-auction methodology for allotment of DD Freedish slots to private channels. The pubcaster has categorised TV channels in different buckets based on the genres/language of the channel.
The reserve price for Bucket A+ which comprises All GEC (Hindi) Channels is Rs 14.17 crore. The Bucket A which includes All Movie (Hindi) and teleshopping channels (all languages) has a reserve price of Rs 12.81 crore.
Bucket B, which comprises Music (Hindi) Channels, Sports (Hindi) Channels, and all channels of Bhojpuri language has a reserve price of Rs 11.24 crore. The reserve price for News & Current Affairs (Hindi) that fall under Bucket C is Rs 10.57 crore.
The reserve price for Bucket D which has All other remaining Genre of Hindi, devotional/spritual/ ayush/ all genres of Marathi, Punjabi, and Urdu channels is Rs 8.52 crore. Bucket R1 which has all channels in languages not covered above has a base price of Rs 1.62 crore.
Rs 80,000 crore riding on cricket: Will broadcasters get their money’s worth?
Most experts are optimistic that broadcasters will make good returns on their cricket media rights investments in the long run, provided they up the game both on TV and digital
By Aditi Gupta & Sonam Saini | Sep 8, 2023 8:28 AM | 6 min read
Cricket viewing has been setting new records with every tournament, and broadcasters are going all in to tap this euphoria. The value of media rights and the money at stake are testimony to the extent that the broadcasters are ready to go to be associated with the sport (read IPL, BCCI and ICC).
Over Rs 80,000 crore is at stake for tournaments scheduled over the next five years. The latest auction of BCCI media rights just proved that the sky is not the limit for broadcasters, with Viacom18 bagging the cricket body's TV and digital media rights for bilateral India matches for Rs 5963 crore for the broadcast of 88 matches.
It all started in June 2022 when IPL Men’s media rights went to Viacom18 (digital) and Disney Star (TV) for a total of Rs 48,390 crore. Following this in August 2022, Disney Star bagged the TV and digital rights for all ICC events in India for Rs 24,800 crore ($3 billion). The rights are for both men’s and women’s cricket events globally through the end of 2027. Soon after, Viacom18 bagged the women’s IPL media rights for Rs 951 crore.
The question now is – will broadcasters get their money’s worth?
We posed this query to experts, and the general opinion was that the investment is likely to bring good returns over the next five years. However, to ensure that broadcasters need to keep up the viewing experience - on TV and digital - and find more monetisation avenues, they said.
Now, what drives broadcasters to go all in?
Brands love cricket
Whether it's on TV or digital, brands love big cricket properties – IPL, World Cup or bilaterals. This year, the 16th edition of IPL saw over 34 sponsors, TV and digital put together. Over 1,000 brands lined up to advertise on both platforms.
“Brands will always get attracted to investing in big cricket properties since in India this sport beats all other sporting events. It is the most promising property for brands as it gets the best returns. IPL and World Cup are the most sought-after events,” an industry expert noted.
According to Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder, ITW Consulting, broadcasters spending what seems like an exorbitant amount on media rights may seem like a losing bargain if one looks at just the headline numbers, but it is an astute choice in the long run.
“When we look at the high media rates the realization for the channel is not immediate but spread across the duration of the contract and broadcasters are well aware of this. We have seen it happen – be it with IPL, the ongoing Asia Cup or the World Cup – there seems to be an insatiable thirst for cricket content, not just in India but across the globe, and brands are eager to cash in on this,” Shanth added.
Ensuring Returns
In order to recover the upfront cost, broadcasters will have to ensure that they lower production costs while not compromising on quality. Giving the viewers quality content and enhancing the experience can go a long way in getting more eyes and subscribers, the experts said.
A senior industry expert, who did not wish to be named, said, “Broadcasters should enhance viewers’ experience by giving them options to choose, like the language or highlights. There is a need to create value-added services on OTT. There can be services on digital like the Red Button Activation where viewers can select the feed they want to watch.”
For instance, during IPL this year, Disney Star broadcasted IPL matches on its TV channels in several regional languages. On digital, the network launched interactive features on TV sets allowing viewers to watch match highlights at any time. There was an option of ‘fix camera’ on favourite cricketers along with real-time subtitles of commentary.
Similarly, Jio Cinema offered IPL in several languages and made it interactive for viewers to watch it anytime and anywhere.
Nitin Menon, Co-Founder of NV Capital said, "Cricket is the biggest sporting property in India and from the last decade or so, it has always been an extremely expensive property. The aggression displayed for IPL showcases that trend. Recoverability is not the immediate concern here, it is adding subscribers. The fact that Asia Cup is streaming for free gives us an inclination that Disney is also upping their game to retain and increase their subscriber base at least on the digital front. Whether ZEE-Sony would also look at this space with their renewed vigour, time will tell."
Exploring more avenues
While advertising is a key source of revenue, distribution revenues come in second. Experts advise broadcasters to look at all options. "There has to be distribution in the form of syndication and distribution to sub-licensees."
Last year Disney Star entered a strategic licensing agreement with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) for exclusive TV rights of ICC men’s events from 2024-27. The Disney-Zee deal changed the old patterns of buying sports media rights and ensuring they remained exclusive with one, which helped the rights owner to command high advertising rates.
Both TV & digital rights profitable
Another expert said that having both TV and digital rights allows a broadcaster to have access to much larger brand deals. “Apart from controlling prices to an extent, having both the rights also gives them more clarity on marketing each property,” he said.
Shanth cited AdEx reports to show that brands currently spend around Rs 90,000 crore, of which Rs 34,000 crore is from digital alone. This has grown over 35 per cent over the last year and stands on par with linear. This is projected to grow by another 35 per cent, overtaking brands’ spend on traditional media.
“This bet is not just on cricket being on linear TV broadcast but digital as well. Keeping an eye on the future, it is definitely looking skewed toward digital programming and that is where the broadcasters are likely to recover their investment through brands spending on digital mediums,” he added.
As per Menon, retaining and increasing the subscriber base on the digital front is the order of the day. All broadcasters are trying to pursue this since linear TV globally is facing headwinds due to cord-cutting, dip in advertising revenues along with technological changes or advancement.
These factors explain some of the moves in media rights. For BCCI bilateral matches, the base price set by the cricketing board per game for TV was Rs 20 crore while for digital it was Rs 25 crore. However, Viacom18 will be paying Rs 68 crore per match, for TV and digital together.
According to industry reports, Disney Star bagged TV media rights for IPL at a 30% premium over the base price for the matches, whereas Viacom18 bought the media rights for a premium of 70% over the base price. The IPL media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle were sold for a whopping Rs 57.5 crore (per match) for TV and for Rs 50 crore (per match) for digital.
Raw level data or respondent level data? BARC asks MIB to clarify
Meanwhile, sources in the industry claimed BARC may provide Respondent Level Data to broadcasters at much lower cost than the price at which it is already giving it to agencies
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Sep 6, 2023 5:12 PM | 2 min read
A month after the MIB asked BARC to give broadcasters access to Raw Level Data (RLD), the TV ratings agency is set to close the price at which the Respondent Level Data will be made available to the broadcasters. As of now only agencies have access to Respondent Level Data at a cost of Rs 60 lakh per annum. Sources in the industry claim that BARC is planning to make the Respondent Level Data available to broadcasters at a more reasonable price compared to what agencies pay for it. While a few sources claimed that it might be close to 50% less than what agencies pay, others said it can be as low as 1/3rd of the cost agencies are paying now.
Suggestions for the price at which the data should be made available was shared with the BARC board members for approval last week. It is believed that most of the members are yet to come back with a reply.
Meanwhile, there has also been an issue regarding interpretation of the term ‘RLD’ between BARC and the ministry. Sources claim that BARC has so far been providing Respondent Level Data to the agencies and not Raw Level Data. Hence it has sought clarifications from the ministry on the same.
Raw Level Data refers to the information gathered from households by people meters. It is essentially unprocessed data, lacking any outlier exclusion. On the other hand, Respondent Level Data is the result of applying outlier management tools and algorithms to the raw data. In simpler terms, it can be described as the ultimate data that is recognized as TRPs (Television Rating Points).
In its letter sent to BARC on August 10, the ministry has asked the body to give the data that they “are already sharing with advertisers and media agencies.” However, the data has been referred to as Raw Level Data. But, say sources, it’s the Respondent Level Data which is being shared with the advertisers and agencies, hence a complete clarification on the matter is crucial before any further orders.
Ever since the letter came out in public it has been under the scanner. Reacting to the delay in its application, the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) recently wrote to BARC seeking clarification on sharing Raw Level Data (RLD) with broadcasters.
NBDA expressed “dissatisfaction” and “shock” that the TV rating agency stayed mute about the letter and did not inform the stakeholders, namely the broadcasters. The NBDA also stated that the data had been inaccessible to broadcasters until this point.
