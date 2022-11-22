iTV Network pulls out its channels from BARC ratings

There is a total loss of faith and credibility in the working of BARC, the network said in a statement

iTV Network, which owns nine channels including two national channels, has pulled out from BARC ratings with immediate effect.

In an official communiqué, iTV network said “Time and again, we’ve raised our concern and reservations over the the arbitrary and unilateral mechanism being used by BARC. We have raised very serious issues regarding the reliability/trustworthiness of the ratings, but none of our concerns has been addressed till date. There is a total loss of faith and credibility in the working of BARC, and we along with many Broadcasters are forced to remain connected with BARC because it is the only TV Ratings Agency and enjoys a dominant position. The unexplained actions of BARC have greatly damaged our networks.”

iTV network has sent a letter to the TV viewership measurement company BARC informing the decision to suspend ratings for the time being till its grievances are taken care of by the audience measurement body.

The network runs two national channels, India News & NewsX, and seven regional channels, India News Haryana, India News UP/UK, India News MPCG, India News Gujarat, India News Rajasthan, India News Punjab-Himachal-Jammu Kashmir and NE News.

