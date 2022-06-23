iPlus TV not authorized to be downloaded in India: MIB

I Plus Telemedia has been directed to stop promotion of iPlus TV for the purpose of downlinking

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has prohibited I Plus TV Telemedia Pvt. Ltd from the promotion of ‘iPlus TV' for the purpose of downlinking by any person, including individuals or cable operators, in this country.

The ministry has not given permission to I Plus TV Telemedia to uplink/downlink 'iP1us TV'.

“'iPlus TV channel is not authorized to be downloaded by anyone in India,” the MIB order said.

The communication issued by the ministry stated that the Cable Television Network Rules 1994 specifies that no cable operator shall carry or include in his cable service any television broadcast or channel which has not been registered by the Central Government for being viewed within the territory of India.

“All the MSOs/LCOs are hereby directed not to carry/downlink the channel on their network, failing which suitable action will be initiated against the defaulter(s) as per the relevant clause(s) of the Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act, 1995 and rules framed thereunder,” read the letter.

The ministry has shared the letter written to the managing director of the company. The letter read, “It has been observed that your company, namely, M/s. I Plus Telemedia Private limited is not a permission holder for uplinking and downlinking of private satellite TV Channels from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. However, it is seen from the website address of your company that it has made some appeal to its users to demand for the channel from their cable operator.”

It also stated the company’s website has indicated the following technical parameters for tuning the channel, namely, iPlus TV: i) Satellite: Intelsat 20 ii) Polarization:Horizontal iii) Downlink Frequency: 4149.5 MHz iv) Symbol Rate: 14.4 MSPS

ln this regard attention is invited to the Policy Guidelines ol Uplinking and downlinking Private Satellite TV Channels, 2011 under which permission for uplinking and downlinking is granted to a TV channel in India. “Accordingly no TV channel can be uplinked or downlinked unless it is a bonafide permission holder from this Ministry under the extant guidelines. However, no permission has been given to M/s I Plus Telemedia Pvt. Ltd. to uplink and downlink iPlus TV by this Ministry. Accordingly, the TV channel is not authorized to be downlinked by anyone in lndia.”

Therefore, I Plus Telemedia Private limited is directed to stop forthwith promotion of iPlus TV for the purpose of downlinking by any person including individuals or cable operators in this country, said the ministry. “You are accordingly directed to forthwith remove the channel, iPlus TV, immediately for the purpose of downlinking by any person including an individual or a cable operator in the country.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)