India Today Group Chairman responds to concerns on news anchors' polarising tone
Diverse perspectives are critical for civic discourse in a democracy, said Aroon Purie in the response
Aroon Purie, Chairman of the India Today Group, has addressed the concerns raised by Vasant Valley School Alumni regarding the polarising tone of some India Today news anchors.
In his response, Purie emphasized the importance of diverse perspectives in civic discourse.
He stated, "Diverse perspectives are critical for civic discourse in a democracy," highlighting the India Today brands' representation of varied viewpoints across the nation. Purie affirmed that the ultimate judgment on their work lies with their 500 million viewers and followers, underlining the viewer's role in choosing media aligned with their beliefs.
Here is the full copy of his response:
Dear 192 Vasant Valley School Alumni,
Thank you for taking the time to share your concerns with me.
It is good to know that in this day and age when everybody is constrained for time, you are watching and reading our work and deeply invested in our multiple brands. I have read and duly taken note of your concerns, as we do with all feedback we receive.
As the Chairman of the India Today Group, I have always believed that everyone is entitled to an opinion. Diverse perspectives are critical for civic discourse in a democracy, and no one group represents all of it. The India Today brands represent all points of view across the nation. Presenting these and being able to deal with them is the sign of a robust democracy, and I believe we do this very successfully.
The viewer must determine which media most closely tracks their beliefs. After all, the ultimate arbiter of our work is our 500 million viewers and followers.
Best wishes,
Aroon Purie
Toxicity in TV news linked to TRP system: Sonia Singh
Singh spoke about the need for multiple ratings agencies, the 'toxic' TRP system, the evolution of TV news and more at the e4m English Journalism 40/40 Summit & Awards
By e4m Staff | Oct 2, 2023 8:06 AM | 4 min read
The toxicity in television news is linked to the TRP system in many ways, said NDTV’s Editorial Director Sonia Singh who said it requires fixing as news cannot be rated like a Bollywood film at the box office.
During a fireside chat at the e4m English Journalism 40/40 Summit & Awards, Singh said that there cannot be one rating agency deciding what India watches and there was a need for more transparency.
“We do feel that ratings have limited journalism. I think journalism is for public interest and that cannot be rated like a Bollywood film at the box office. At the end of the day, it is not what you feel people want to know but what they should know. That is where an editor plays a very important role.
“Toxicity is linked to TRPs in many ways. There cannot be a monopoly system and you cannot have just one rating agency. It is a multi-crore industry so you need to have more ratings agency and much more transparency. The same standards we demand from politicians and government are what we should demand from agencies which say that they determine what India watches. There is no one India and no one agency can determine what India watches,” Singh said.
She added that the “toxic TRP system which spiralled out of control” is a problem TV news has faced and there is a need to fix it.
She said that some realization is happening now and hoped there will be a change and it will come from the viewers when they will say this is not what they want to watch on their screens.
Talking about the evolution of television news and how it has changed over the years, Singh said that the biggest change is that TV news is not limited to one medium anymore as a lot of convergence and integration is happening.
“What has changed is that journalism is no longer limited to one medium. When we talk about television news, we realise that news cannot be put into the boundary of the screen you are watching it on. The best news stories are the ones that transcend that. It can be the front page of a newspaper or the home page of a website or on a mobile screen and on television it can be cable or smart TV,” she said.
Singh also stressed the fact that the core of journalism is giving the viewers/readers what they don’t know already.
“What remains essential is the core which is the headline. If you are not giving the viewer/reader what they don’t know already, you need to go back and try again. No newsroom is limiting itself to one medium but there is integration,” she said.
When asked about her view on how television news is termed toxic and amplified, the veteran journalist said it all began with the talk format.
“The biggest enemy of TV news is television itself. I agree with some people who feel there is some element of television that has become toxic. It began with the talk format. When it began it was exciting. There were times when we had people of political gravitas, intellect, and dignity to accept others’ point of view. But after the outbreak of channels, it became about political enmity. It became more about scoring more points and who shouts louder,” she said.
About the recent boycott of certain channels by some political parties, Singh said, “I am against boycotts of any form. There are a lot of other ways to address the issue if you think an anchor is crossing a line.”
Responding to a question about whether TV is turning towards digital intentionally because of TV toxicity or just to explore, Singh said not all TV is toxic but there are toxic elements which need urgent fixing before viewers lose their faith.
“I don’t think all TV is toxic. I am from TV and I am very proud of it. But there are toxic elements which need fixing urgently before viewers lose faith in the medium.
“Sadly, toxicity can transcend any medium and even digital can become toxic. What worries me about digital is the fact that we are creating many echo chambers. People will watch only the anchor they like or the views they agree with. That is really dangerous for any democracy and especially for young people because this is the time you need to explore different ideologies and differentiate between fact and fiction,” Singh said.
Merger with ZEEL to take a few more months: Sony
Issuing a statement, Japan’s Sony Group has said the transaction was expected to be completed by the end of the first half of fiscal year 2023
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 8:22 AM | 2 min read
MIB introduces key amendments to Cable Television Network Rules, 1994
The renewal procedure is in line with the ease of doing business as it will provide certainty to cable operators to continue their services without interruption
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 12:26 PM | 2 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has recently issued a notification amending the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994, thereby introducing a procedure for the renewal of Multi-System Operator (MSO) Registrations.
In addition, an enabling provision has been inserted in the Rules for the sharing of infrastructure by the Cable Operators with Broadband Service providers to promote internet penetration to the last mile.
The salient features of the amended Rules for MSO Registration are:-
-
MSOs shall apply for the registration or renewal of registration online at the Broadcast Seva Portal of MIB.
-
MSO registrations shall be granted or renewed for a period of ten years;
-
The processing fee of Rs. 1 lakh is kept for the renewal of registration;
-
The application for renewal of registration shall be within a window of seven to two months before the expiry of the registration.
The renewal procedure is in line with the ease of doing business as it will provide certainty to cable operators to continue their services without interruption and therefore make the sector attractive for foreign investment.
The Ministry has further said that MSOs whose registration is expiring within seven months are required to apply online through the BroadcastSeva Portal.
Earlier, only fresh MSO registrations were granted under the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994. The Rules did not specify the period of validity for MSO registrations, nor did they recognise the mandatory filing of online applications.
Sebi case: SAT reserves order on Punit Goenka’s plea
The tribunal has given one week’s time to the parties to file written submissions, if any
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 2:21 PM | 2 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday reserved its order on the plea of Punit Goenka against the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) decision to ban him from holding key managerial positions in the company and the merged Zee-Sony entity.
On September 8, SAT refused to give interim relief to Goenka in the matter.
While reserving the order in the matter, the tribunal gave one week’s time to the parties to file written submissions, if any.
SEBI had earlier said that it would complete the inquiry in a span of eight months. Goenka had on August 26 moved SAT against the SEBI order.
“It is a stage of allegation and investigation. Hence it should only focus on being preventive. The public's interest will be in it being preventive. SEBI’s approach is not preventive, but it is punitive. SAT should bring this approach back to being preventive,” argued the counsel appearing for Goenka.
SEBI had earlier said that it would complete the inquiry in a span of eight months. Goenka had on August 26 moved SAT against the SEBI order.
During the arguments, the tribunal was told that the eight months’ time sought by SEBI is merely the beginning of a long-lasting investigation.
According to sources, the counsel for ZEEL said “This is a balanceable situation” and there was no need to pass a “draconian order”.
“Please allow the CFO of the merged company to report to the board directly, if needed. What else can we further do to protect shareholder interest? The board of the merged company will comprise of esteemed members.
The tribunal was told that it was not a fair basis to prosecute Goenka with a ban and that all transactions are different in nature and each are absolutely legitimate against business considerations.
“Punit Goenka’s involvement is based merely on conjectures, presumptions and hypothesis; right from the start of the investigation,” his counsel told SAT.
The tribunal was also told that Goenka does not have any control on other Essel Group Companies and that “the decisions taken by other companies, cannot result in an order which penalises him.”
“If this order is not set aside there will be huge repercussions,” the counsel for ZEEL submitted.
In its confirmatory order, SEBI had restricted Goenka and Subhash Chandra from holding any directorship or other key managerial positions in the company and any other organisations.
e4m-Samsung Ads CTV roundtable to be held in Gurugram today
At the exclusive roundtable, experts will share insights on the theme ‘How to Leverage the Power of Screen’
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 7:52 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group is excited to host the exclusive e4m-Samsung Ads CTV Roundtable in Gurugram today, September 27. In today's competitive marketplace, it is important for advertisers and marketers to understand how to maximize TV budgets and prepare for a larger addressable CTV universe. Marketers now have to consider how incremental reach can help capture viewers across OTT and CTV campaigns and level up their game to stand out from the rest.
At the roundtable, industry heads, digital marketing experts and top leaders from the advertising and marketing world will come together to share insights on the theme ‘How to Leverage the Power of Screen’. The experts will explore the evolving TV landscape, discuss the rise of ad-supported services, and explore how brands are leaning into the power of the screen to create deeper engagement with audiences.
The seasoned professionals will discuss the challenges that agencies and media owners are facing in their business, industry, and market at large. The roundtable will also include discussions on several key topics like what advertisers and marketers expect from CTV in the coming years, how to leverage the power of the screen to curate and tailor their strategies to resonate with the changing trends, measuring business impact in CTV, the challenges in investing more in CTV and more.
Our speakers include Anupam Tripathi, Media Head, Lenskart; Anusha Srinivasan, Digital Media Activations Manager, Reckitt Health, Reckitt India; Archana Aggarwal, VP – Media, Airtel; Bhawna Sikka, Category Head; Oral Health Care, Haleon; Kunal Dhrangadharia, Global Brand Lead, Royal Enfield; Monika Mishra, Director – Marketing, Mobikwik; Sahil Rawal, Vice President - Brand Product Platforms Marketing, Max Life Insurance; Samir Sethi, VP and Head of Brand Marketing, Policybazaar.com; Siya Wadhawan, Senior Brand Manager, boAt Lifestyle and Syed Sibtain Imam, Media Head, Honasa Consumer Ltd (Mamaearth). The discussion will be moderated by Prabhvir Sahmey, Senior Director, Samsung Ads while Abbhishek Chadha, Executive Vice President, North & East, Interactive Avenues will be the co-moderator.
NDTV gets permission from MIB to launch 3 HD channels
The three high definition channels that received the nod are NDTV 24x7 HD, NDTV India HD and NDTV Profit HD
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 7:40 AM | 1 min read
New Delhi Television Ltd. (NDTV) has been granted permission from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to launch three high-definition (HD) channels.
According to the company's disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it said, "This is to inform you that in reference to the application filed by the Company before the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), the Company has received a letter dated September 25, 2023 from MIB conveying its intention to grant permission to the Company to uplink and downlink three (3) news and current affairs channels in High Definition namely ‘NDTV 24x7 HD’, ‘NDTV India HD’ and ‘NDTV Profit HD.'
NDTV added that it will inform the stock exchanges of the launch of the said HD channels.
ICC World Cup 2023: Disney Star onboards IndusInd & Emirates as sponsors on TV
According to sources, around 50-60 advertisers have signed up for the upcoming cricket tournament on TV
By Sonam Saini | Sep 26, 2023 1:22 PM | 1 min read
Disney Star, the official broadcaster of ICC Cricket World Cup for both TV and digital, has bagged two more sponsorships from IndusInd and Emirates for television.
Highly placed sources have confirmed the news to e4m. According to the sources, over 50 advertisers have signed up for the upcoming marquee tournament and the broadcaster is still in talks with other advertisers.
PhonePe, Mahindra Auto, Coke, MasterCard and Hindustan Unilever are the other big brands that have come on board as sponsors for the tournament.
As earlier reported by exchange4media, the broadcaster is seeking Rs 118-120 crore for co-presenting sponsorships and Rs 80-90 crore for the associate sponsorship. For co-presenting opportunities on Disney+ Hotstar, the broadcaster has set a price tag of Rs 150 crore. Brands eager to get high visibility as "Powered by" sponsors will need to invest Rs 75 crore, while those opting for associate sponsorship will have to allocate Rs 40 crore.
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup kicks off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 final as England faces New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Across 10 world-class venues, 48 matches will be played in 46 days culminating in the Men’s Cricket World Cup Final on November 19.
