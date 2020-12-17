India to host a global media & film summit next year: Prakash Javadekar

The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting said India will also set up a special pavilion at Cannes in 2022 on the occasion of the Cannes Film Festival's 75th year celebrations

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar has announced that India will host a global media and film summit next year and will also set up a special pavilion at Cannes in 2022 on the occasion of the Cannes Film Festival's 75 years celebrations.

Addressing the CII Big Picture Summit, Javadekar said India has seen phenomenal growth in communication technology with 1.2 billion mobile phones and 600 million smartphones. "These are mind-boggling numbers and there is tremendous scope for all kinds of entertainment and information business," he stated.

Javadekar also said that animation, visual effects, gaming, and comic (AVGC) is a sunrise sector and our experts have been providing backend support to top filmmakers of the world. He added that it was time that these professionals started doing more of this for our own films so that the use of animation and graphics in Indian films grows manifolds.

He also announced that the government is forming a Center of Excellence in cooperation with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay where courses in AVGC will be provided. Moreover, he said, the Center will undertake initiatives to promote entrepreneurship and encourage start-ups in the sector.

The minister invited the attendees to participate in the 51st IFFI in Goa in January 2021.

The Big Picture Summit is the flagship summit and leadership forum of the M&E industry and brings together M&E stakeholders from the Indian government, industry as well as internationally renowned experts on a single platform to navigate a successful growth path at a time when digital transformation, the convergence of technology and Artificial Intelligence are changing the rules of the game.

CII is organising the CII Big Picture Summit from December 16-18, 2020 over digital platform with a range of sessions that will include participation from content creators, broadcasters, buyers, studios, production companies, publishers, distributors, and developers across the gamut of the Media & Entertainment landscape.