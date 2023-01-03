Indian M&E ad revenue to grow by 14% in next fiscal: CRISIL
The sector will log a 12-14% revenue growth (Rs 1.6 lakh crore) in FY24, said the analytical company
According to CRISIL, the Indian media and entertainment1 (M&E) sector may log revenue growth of 12-14% on-year to Rs 1.6 lakh crore in fiscal 2024, against the 16% growth expected this fiscal.
Advertisement (ad) revenue, which accounts for 55% of the sector’s revenue, will grow by 14% given its strong correlation with economic activity. Also, the general elections expected in mid-2024 will trigger an increase in ad spend in the last quarter of next fiscal.
Subscription revenue, accounting for the balance of 45%, will grow at a slower pace of 12%, led by a strong recovery in films. Excluding film exhibitions, the revenue growth would be modest at 4-5%.
Says Naveen Vaidyanathan, Director, CRISIL Ratings, “While television (TV) will continue to dominate ad revenue share given its wider reach, digital will lead in growth, rising 15-18% annually over the medium term. It has emerged as the medium of choice in the past few years amid accelerated adoption of over-the-top (OTT) platforms, online gaming, e-commerce, e-learning, and online news platforms. After the pandemic, digital has become the second-largest segment after TV in terms of ad spends. Together, they account for over three-fourths of the ad revenue for the M&E sector, followed by the print segment with a one-fifth share.”
Says Rakshit Kachhal, Associate Director, CRISIL Ratings, “Increasing digitalisation would affect TV and print subscription in the long run, necessitating accelerated integration of digital media into traditional segments. Moreover, while moviegoers are back in cinema halls, increased OTT consumption could impact theatrical collections. Some of the pandemic-driven changes in consumer behaviour may lead to structural changes in business models in the M&E sector over the long term and will need to be monitored.”
Adani Group completes majority acquisition of NDTV
Acquires 27.26% shares from Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for over Rs 600 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 30, 2022 5:59 PM | 1 min read
Adani Group on Friday announced that it has acquired a majority stake in NDTV. The development comes days after NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika shared that they are selling most of their stake in the media company to Adani Group.
“We hereby inform you that RRPR, an indirect subsidiary of the Company and member of the promoter/promoter group of NDTV, has acquired 27.26% equity stake in NDTV from Mr. Prannoy Roy and Mrs. Radhika Roy (“Sellers”) by way of inter-se transfer under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011,” the group informed the BSE.
According to the filing made with the stock exchanges, RRPR will now hold a 56.45%equity stake in NDTV, as RRPR already held a 29.18 per cent equity stake in NDTV. The acquisition of shares from Roys was completed on 30 December.
The statement by Adani Enterprises says that the company acquired the 27.26% stake from Roys at the price of ₹342.65 per share. This means that the company paid over ₹600 crore to Roys for the shares. According to the regulatory filing made by NDTV last week, Prannoy Roy transferred 86,65,209 equity shares and Radhika Roy transferred 89,12,467 shares to Adani group. This means both promoters transferred a total of 1,75,77,676 equity shares.
TRAI wants MIB to fix renewal period for multi-system operators at 10 yrs
As per the regulatory body, a shorter period of renewal could be counter-productive
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 30, 2022 9:09 AM | 1 min read
TRAI has asked the MIB that the renewal period for multi-system operators should be 10 years, say media reports.
According to the regulatory body, a shorter period of renewal is counter-productive to a capital-intensive business like cable TV that has a long gestation period.
TRAI has also suggested that Rs 1 lakh should be charged as processing fee from the MSOs during renewal.
The application process is to be made completely digital with a provision for an extension in case an application hasn't received the approval.
South Story: What's in store for media industry in 2023
From more growth for TV advertising to further push to digital transformation, here’s what experts predict for the next year
By Nilanjana Basu | Dec 30, 2022 9:02 AM | 7 min read
South of India, with its massive regional content and a varied audience, has had a very fruitful 2022. The media industry in the south is growing at a phenomenal pace. All the five states have seen an improvement in their advertising rates and are looking at next year with tremendous opportunities. Television, print and digital, the main sources of media in the south, have different trends coming up, and we are all eyes for it.
According to a report by the Confederation of Indian Industry in April this year, media and entertainment industry in South India grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. With the year having seen a successful festive period, growing knowledge of regionalization and content in the south reaching more households across other parts of India, this category of Southern media becomes an important pick to watch out for.
Experts from the field share what trends they saw during the year 2022 in India’s media in the south and put forward their predictions for 2023.
Television
According to Krishnan Kutty, Business Head of Disney Star, linear TV continues to be a habit amongst TV households in the south. “As many as 32 million additional NCCS AB audiences were added on TV over the past three years in the southern states. Primetime in India is family time. Indian families have a preference for collective content viewing, this holds true in the south markets too,” he shared.
Kutty also talked about the kind of shows that have done well for the south television this year. “Regional is the new global. Rooted stories from the south have performed very well across India this year. Both scripted and non-fiction adaptation of south shows continue to do well across markets (Karthika Deepam (Telugu), Mouna Ragam (Telugu) and Start Music (Tamil) were all hits across languages.”
Talking about what kind of changes or trends we can expect for southern television industry, he says, “TV advertising will continue to be the fastest and most effective way for brands to build awareness and salience among consumers. TV advertiser base will expand – driven by retail advertisers in south and businesses in smaller towns. South content will continue to succeed pan India in 2023. Original ideas from the south, both scripted and non-scripted, will continue finding resonance across India. TV brands and characters will expand their reach more effectively with the world of social.
The print industry in south is seeing a recovery in terms of ad expenditure, but is still coping with the pandemic slowdown. According to Varghese Chandy, Vice President, Marketing & Advertising-Sales, at Malayala Manorama, in terms of advertising revenue, 2022 has been the year of recovery for most media, particularly print. “We have seen that we reached the 2019 level in the last quarter. Most of the retailers have done well in catering to the pent-up demand, and for them, print had been the primary medium especially during the festive seasons. Circulation drop had been the least affected for Kerala papers during Covid. So we are all working towards the pre-Covid numbers,” he shared.
Pradeep Gairola, VP and Business Head- Digital of The Hindu, also had similar views for the print industry. “For legacy publishers, 2022 was a year of growth. Most of them are likely to be back to the pre-Covid levels of revenue. Given that publishers were able to optimise their cost structure during Covid, the rebound in revenue is likely to result in a healthy bottom line for them. However, due to the dramatic increase in the newsprint price because of the Ukraine-Russia war, publishers are under pressure and are cautious about the events that unfold in the next few months,” he explained.
In 2022, the dependence of publishers on government advertising increased and the resurgence of the retail sector pushed publishers to generate more local and regional content.
For 2023, Varghese Chandy believes the existing challenges will persist, but certain categories might pull through.
“Yield has been a challenge and it will continue to be so. So will be the bottom line, as the escalated newsprint prices are nowhere near the prices a year ago. Lot of categories like consumer durables and mobiles will come back in a big way to print as print is definitely delivering results. Tourism and allied businesses like hotels, airlines will do well. Retail will continue to grow and will be a big contributor to print advertising. Categories like health, education etc will continue to be important categories for print. Increased attention will be on transforming space sellers to solution providers. Hence focus on events, activation, BTL activities, strategic partnerships etc will be on the rise,” Chandy opined.
Pradeep Gairola believes there is potential for growth for a struggling print industry. “GroupM has projected about 16.8 per cent growth in advertising in 2023, so legacy publishers are quite hopeful of another good year. Given that 2024 is an election year, chances are that in 2023, the ad spends of various governments and political parties are likely to increase and help the legacy media,” he mentioned.
“Legacy publishers are quite cautious about the newsprint prices and are likely to increase the cover price of their news products. Increasingly, publishers are becoming aware that there may be opportunities for them to ask their readers to pay more for paper products. India, after all, has the cheapest cover price for newspapers in the world. Even countries like Pakistan (Rs. 25/-). Sri Lanka (Rs. 50/-), Bangladesh (Rs. 12/-) etc have substantially higher prices for their papers,” added Gairola.
Digital
The digital media in the south has seen the most growth in the past year. Digital transformation is happening at a rapid pace and the southern states are making the most of it.
According to Gairola, digital transformation efforts are likely to get a further push with the legacy publishers, who are increasingly aiming to develop an audience- first approach to business. For most of them, the challenge is not only to acquire new users in digital, but also to ring fence their existing subscribers of the legacy products, who are increasingly becoming digital savvy.
“While the current tax structure is not friendly for bundled products of paper and digital, it is very likely that Indian publishers, like their international counterparts, will start pushing the agenda of unified audience, which is print plus digital. As we see in the international markets, publishers like FT, WSJ, and NYT etc only mention their combined subscriber base and do not distinguish between print or digital, the same is likely to start gaining some roots in India in 2023.”
Talking about OTT and other forms of media like podcasts, Gairola shared, “Digital is likely to see higher commitment and experimentation from publishers to develop reader revenue. Attempts to reduce dependence on advertising by building diversified revenue streams is also likely to gain more roots. Due to AVOD offerings from OTT players, the competition for the video ad dollars is likely to intensify further. While the supply side of video has increased dramatically, the advertiser appetite has not kept pace. This is only going to get worse in 2023.”
“Podcasts have started gaining traction in India, however, advertising is still alluding to the audio efforts. In 2023, audio is likely to gain a critical mass and emerge as a medium of interest for larger advertisers.
Pure play digital display ads are likely to lose share as publishers will try to move up on the value chain by providing customised solutions to the advertiser. Other sources that are likely to gain traction include newsletters, events, commerce, affiliate revenue, etc.”
Analog terrestrial transmitters phased out: Anurag Thakur
The Prasar Bharati has exempted 50 transmitters put up at strategic locations
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 29, 2022 8:44 AM | 1 min read
I&B minister Anurag Thakur has said that Prasar Bharati has phased out all terrestrial transmitters except 50 that have been installed at 'strategic locations'.
TRAI had recommended in 2017 that broadcast services should be run with digital terrestrial transmission and analog transmission should be phased out by 2023.
As per the broadcast regulator, the analog transmitters provide 'poor quality' reception and hinder efficient use of spectrum.
CBI charges Sunil Lulla of TRP manipulation
The former BARC CEO allegedly provided early IPL data to a channel on gratis basis
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 2:16 PM | 1 min read
The CBI has charged former BARC CEO Sunil Lulla of manipulating the TRP ratings of a TV channel, according to media reports.
The investigating agency has alleged that Lulla provided early data regarding IPL matches to another channel on gratis basis between September and October 2020, causing losses to BARC.
The charges are related to fraud, cheating and forgery.
A fortnight ago, Lulla's lawyer told e4m that: “Mr. Sunil Lulla has been a high integrity professional in his entire career and has an unblemished track record. His conduct has been as per BARC policies & procedures and all the allegations made against him are totally false. We have complete faith in the rule of law and the Hon'ble courts.”
Gautam Adani speaks to India Today on takeovers, equation with Modi and more
Adani appears in his first video interaction after becoming the richest Indian
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 9:14 AM | 1 min read
Chairman and Founder of Adani Group, Gautam Shantilal Adani, can be seen candidly and boldly dealing with the sharpest questions ranging from his growth, his relationship with PM Modi, the takeover of a media company, his entrepreneurial journey, his role models and much more including the expectation from Union Budget, with Raj Chengappa, Editorial Director, India Today Group.
This is his first video interaction after being declared the richest Indian and the world's third richest man. In this one-on-one interaction, Adani spoke at length on several topics that have kept the masses intrigued about him.
Decode the meteoric rise of Gautam Adani the upcoming issue of India Today Magazine, and the exclusive telecast of the interview on Wednesday at 8 pm on India Today TV. Tune in to know what's inside the mind of the reclusive billionaire.
Viacom18 Sports to broadcast 5th edition of Tata Open Maharashtra
The tournament is set to take place from Dec 31-Jan 7 in Pune
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 1:11 PM | 2 min read
Viacom18 Sports will be the official broadcast partner of the fifth edition of Tata Open Maharashtra. The main draw live will be available on Sports18 – 1 SD, Sports18 – 1 HD and JioCinema.
The Tata Open Maharashtra, which returns to the opening week of the ATP calendar, will be held at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune from December 31 to January 7, 2023. The upcoming edition will feature some of the biggest stars from the ATP Tour, including former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic, last year’s finalist Emil Ruusuvuori and four other Top-50 players along with 11 Top-100 players in the singles main draw.
“We are thrilled to welcome Viacom18 Sports on board. In a short period, Sports18 and JioCinema have caught the attention of fans across the country by bringing in world-class sporting action. I am confident that this association will take the tournament to greater heights," said Prashant Sutar, Tournament Director, Tata Open Maharashtra.
“We are strengthening our position as the home of world-class sporting action that fans in India can appreciate and enjoy,” said Viacom18 Sports Chief Strategy Officer Hursh Shrivastava. “The addition of Tata Open Maharashtra, South Asia’s only ATP250 event, reiterates our effort to build one of the most-loved sports networks with a rich and diverse portfolio.”
“Tata Open Maharashtra is the biggest tennis event in Indian sporting history, and this year will be a celebratory edition for us for every tennis fan in India. Broadcast of the action always helps you reach a larger audience and create new supporters for the sport, which eventually bolsters its overall growth,” said Sunder Iyer, the Joint Secretary of All India Tennis Association and Secretary of MSLTA commented.
The qualifying rounds will be held on December 31 and January 1, with the main draw beginning on January 2.
