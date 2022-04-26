Aveek Dutta joins CRISIL Ltd. as Associate Director – Corporate Communications

Prior to this, he was associated with Bandhan Bank as DVP – Corp Comm

Aveek Dutta has joined CRISIL Ltd. as Associate Director – Corporate Communications. He will be responsible for Media Relations, Internal Communications and Leadership Communications across CRISIL’s businesses.

Prior to this, he was associated with Bandhan Bank as Deputy Vice President – Corporate Communications.

Dutta announced his move on LinkedIn where he said, “Delighted to share that I have joined CRISIL Limited as Associate Director - Corporate Communications to lead the organisation's external and internal communications agenda. CRISIL is at the forefront of some transformative work being done globally, across data analytics, market research, risk management and credit ratings. Its focus on championing #ESG goals and ensuring employee welfare & happiness are truly noteworthy. It is a privilege to be chosen as the communications strategist responsible for protecting and enhancing the goodwill and reputation of the brand, across these pillars. Look forward to some exciting times ahead.”

Dutta is a media and communications professional with 14+ years of work experience. His work transitioned from financial journalism to communications & PR, with a focus on corporate storytelling, brand management via media relations, thought leadership, strategic content & crisis communications.

He has worked for media organisations namely Fortune India, Forbes India, The Indian Express, and MINT (HT Media Ltd.).

