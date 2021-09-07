India Ahead to air a special program with Yogi Adityanath on Sep 7

Hosted by Editor-in-Chief Bhupendra Chaubey, the interaction will be broadcast at 9 pm on TV channel & on digital platforms like FB, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube & on partner platform of DailyHunt

India Ahead Dialogues kicks off on Tuesday evening with a unique interaction with the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. The interaction will centre around the upcoming elections and also a report card of the last five years of his government, including how India’s biggest state dealt with Covid, the law and order situation and agenda for the road ahead, among several other things.

India Ahead Dialogues seeks to be an unprecedented question-and-answer format. The inaugural one will have a set of seven individuals, each of them domain experts, who will interact with the CM. They include Richa Anirudh, a social media influencer and thought leader in the Hindi digital space and Advaita Kala, a recognised and successful script writer, author and columnist. Joining them from London will be Nikhil Arora, managing director of GoDaddy, one of the world’s largest digital services company and Sabu Jacob, chairman of the Anna Kitex group and one of Kerala’s pioneering industrialists, who also produces the second largest volume of children’s clothing in the world. Jacob joins from Ernakulam.

“This format is unique for two reasons,” Bhupendra Chaubey, editor-in-chief and CEO of India Ahead News, said. “It breaks away from the agenda driven, single voice interview format and includes the voices of experts from several domain. And it is a hybrid model, with a mix of physical presence as well as digitally-connected participants. I will personally invest time and effort in building India Ahead Dialogues into a regular media property.”

“As a media entity, India Ahead is the voice of the many and this format follows that core editorial philosophy,” he added.

The interaction will be broadcast on India Ahead’s TV channel as well as on all digital platforms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube and on the partner platform of DailyHunt at 9 pm on Tuesday, 07 September 2021.

