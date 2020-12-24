IBF urges govt to remove cross-media ownership restrictions in revised DTH guidelines

This unique vertical investment restriction, which works against convergence and economies of scale, persists for DTH but is absent in Cable or IPTV, said IBF

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) welcomes the revisions of the DTH guidelines by the Union Cabinet. These revisions will help to provide certainty and to grow the DTH sector, which already serves about 70 Mn households across the country.

We laud the government’s push to bring a level playing field between DTH and Cable TV in terms of license fees. Growth in the DTH sector will help boost India’s television penetration – which is still only at 70%.

However, in terms of inspiring investment in the sector, a unique vertical investment restriction persists for DTH – a restriction absent in Cable or IPTV. IBF, urges the Govt to strongly reconsider removing the cross-media ownership restrictions in DTH which is stifling the growth of the sector as such restrictions work against convergence and economies of scale.

Similar to Cable / IPTV, DTH could benefit from natural synergies and efficiencies between a broadcaster and platform(s). We hope the government will consider bringing in a level playing field in terms of investment in the sector as well, and remove this restriction.