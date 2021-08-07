I&B Minister Anurag Thakur meets the NBA Board

Led by NBA President Rajat Sharma the delegation included Avinash Pandey, Kalli Purie, Sudhir Chaudhry, Anuradha Prasad and Sonia Singh.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 7, 2021 8:13 PM
NBA

Newly appointed Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur met the board members of the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) today. NBA welcomed the minister and discussed the impact of Covid on the broadcast industry.


Led by NBA President Rajat Sharma the delegation included Avinash Pandey, Kalli Purie, Sudhir Chaudhry, Anuradha Prasad and Sonia Singh discussed the industry landscape in the post-COVID scenario and apprised the minister about their concerns. The meeting also threw light on creating a strong policy roadmap for recovery and growth in the post-Covid era for the broadcast industry

Interestingly NBA board happened to be with the minister when Neeraj Chopra won Olympic Gold. NBA joined Mr Anurag Thakur in cheering the history being created in Tokyo Games.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Nba Tv internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
zeel

Pricing embargo due to NTO 2.0 litigation has hurt domestic subscription revenue: ZEEL
14 hours ago

CNN

CNN Fires three employees for returning to office unvaccinated
23 hours ago

zeel

Q1: ZEEL reports 8.86% drop in revenue at Rs 1808.56 crore
1 day ago