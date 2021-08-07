I&B Minister Anurag Thakur meets the NBA Board

Newly appointed Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur met the board members of the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) today. NBA welcomed the minister and discussed the impact of Covid on the broadcast industry.



Led by NBA President Rajat Sharma the delegation included Avinash Pandey, Kalli Purie, Sudhir Chaudhry, Anuradha Prasad and Sonia Singh discussed the industry landscape in the post-COVID scenario and apprised the minister about their concerns. The meeting also threw light on creating a strong policy roadmap for recovery and growth in the post-Covid era for the broadcast industry



Interestingly NBA board happened to be with the minister when Neeraj Chopra won Olympic Gold. NBA joined Mr Anurag Thakur in cheering the history being created in Tokyo Games.

