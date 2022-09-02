“Huge loss to WION” says Vir Sanghvi on Palki Sharma’s stepping down

At WION she was at the forefront of covering news from all over the world

Post e4m’s big breaking news on Palki Sharma Upadhyay quitting WION as Managing Editor, Twitter is abuzz with reactions to this news.

Tweeting about the news, senior journalist and author Vir Sanghvi wrote, “A great loss to WION & a huge coup for whichever channel lands her”.

As per sources today in her 2 pm meeting with the WION team she announced her resignation. Upadhyay will be hosting the last episode of her prime time show-Gravitas tonight.

She has been at the forefront of covering news from all over the world. Her reportage on the ongoing conflict between Russia-Ukraine has been lauded not just by viewers across the globe, but also by world leaders like Dr. Igor Polikha, Ukrainian Ambassador to India.

WION has more than 35 bureaus across global cities at present. The organisation is expanding its footprint in 190 countries across Africa, Europe, Russia, USA, South America, APAC region, and MENA region and is currently accessed across 4 billion connected devices globally.

