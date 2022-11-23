Affirmation of every journalist’s right & freedom: Palki Sharma on Delhi HC order

In its suit, the former employer of Upadhyay, former Managing Editor of Zee’s WION channel, had violated the mandatory notice policy and the non-compete clause

After the Delhi High Court ruled in favour of journalist Palki Sharma Upadhyay in a suit filed by Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) and refused to restrain her from joining or continuing her employment with another television channel, she took to Twitter and wrote: “This is an affirmation of every journalist’s right & freedom to independently choose her/his career path. Also a message that corporate bosses cannot bully professionals or impede this freedom. These are not the days of "once an employee, always an employee!”

It must be mentioned that in its suit filed, Zee Media claimed that Upadhyay, former Managing Editor of Zee’s WION channel, had violated the mandatory notice policy and the non-compete clause and was in possession of ‘confidential information’, which she might use to the benefit of Zee’s competitors. Upadhyay resigned from Zee in September 2022, and subsequently joined TV18 Broadcast Limited as Managing Editor. On these grounds, Zee requested the court to restrain Upadhyay from joining or continuing her employment with TV18.

Upadhyay’s counsel, Saif Mahmood and Anil Sapra, opposed Zee’s injunction request and argued that the suit itself was not maintainable, much less the request for an injunction. They assured the court that their client does not intend to violate confidentiality, and Zee’s contentions in this regard were unfounded.

The court did not find any merit in the contentions of Zee’s counsel, Joy Basu, and held that Upadhyay could not be restrained from working in any other channel.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)