Delhi HC rejects plea to restrain Palki Sharma from joining TV18

Delhi High Court has turned down Zee Media Corporation's plea to restrain former WION managing editor Palki Sharma from joining TV18. However, it has also prohibited Sharma from divulging in confidential information to third parties that could hurt Zee's interests.



In its suit, Zee contended that Sharma had violated the company's notice policy and non-compete clauses. The network also claimed that she was privy to confidential information, which would be leveraged against Zee by rivals.

"The concern of Zee Media stems from the fact that as the Managing Editor of WION, Upadhyay was privy to confidential and proprietary information pertaining to the implementation of a new project for the channel, and from the news reports it is the reasonable apprehension of Zee Media that she seeks to implement the said new project in Network18," said the network.



News of Sharma's resignation broke in September and she subsequently joined TV18 Broadcast Limited as one of its managing editors.



For the last 3 years, Sharma was synonymous with WION and recently the channel roped in Madhu Soman as CBO. She has over 20 years of experience in the field of journalism.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)