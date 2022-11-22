Delhi HC rejects plea to restrain Palki Sharma from joining TV18

The HC has, however, prohibited Sharma from divulging any confidential information that could hurt Zee Media Corporation's interests

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 22, 2022 3:06 PM  | 1 min read
Palki Sharma

Delhi High Court has turned down Zee Media Corporation's plea to restrain former WION managing editor Palki Sharma from joining TV18. However, it has also prohibited Sharma from divulging in confidential information to third parties that could hurt Zee's interests.

In its suit, Zee contended that Sharma had violated the company's notice policy and non-compete clauses. The network also claimed that she was privy to confidential information, which would be leveraged against Zee by rivals.

"The concern of Zee Media stems from the fact that as the Managing Editor of WION, Upadhyay was privy to confidential and proprietary information pertaining to the implementation of a new project for the channel, and from the news reports it is the reasonable apprehension of Zee Media that she seeks to implement the said new project in Network18," said the network. 

News of Sharma's resignation broke in September and she subsequently joined TV18 Broadcast Limited as one of its managing editors.

For the last 3 years, Sharma was synonymous with WION and recently the channel roped in Madhu Soman as CBO. She has over 20 years of experience in the field of journalism.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Delhi high court Tv18 Zee media corporation Palki Sharma Madhu Soman Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
Abe Thomas

Abe Thomas, CEO-Reliance Broadcast, to be Adjunct Professor at Taylor's University
6 hours ago

Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta

Rasna founder Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta is no more
1 day ago

cargill bbdo

BBDO India bags creative mandate of Cargill's edible oil portfolio
4 days ago