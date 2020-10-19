Highlight wrongdoings but not for sake of TRPs: Amit Shah

As per media reports, on the Tanishq ad row, the home minister is reported to have said that 'over activism' should be avoided

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken against the practice of media trials. Media reports have quoted Shah as saying that although the media has the right to highlight wrongdoings it should refrain from activities that are aimed solely at boosting TRPS.

According to media reports, Shah said certain practices followed by news channels and reporters, like hounding people and vehicles, can also harm the investigation.

With regards to the Tanishq ad row, the home minister is reported to have said that “over activism” should be avoided as it can affect the country’s social harmony.