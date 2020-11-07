Hathras case: I&B ministry asks NBSA to take action in plaint against Aaj Tak

The news channel is alleged to have violated an Allahabad HC order about maintaining confidentiality in the investigations in the case

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked the News Broadcasting Standards Authority to take necessary action against the news channel Aaj Tak in a complaint related to the Hathras case, media reports have said.

Aaj Tak is alleged to have violated a Allahabad High Court order regarding maintaining confidentiality in the investigations in the case.

While a notice has been served to Aaj Tak, NBSA has been asked to take action in 15 days.