Govt committee on BARC submits report

The government will now study the report and will take further actions accordingly

The committee formed by the government to review TV viewership/TRP has submitted its report.

Formed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on November 4, 2020, the committee is chaired by Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati, along with three other experts including Upadhyay (Rajkumar Upadhyay, Executive Director, C-DOT. They all have done great work and have submitted the report today. Now, the ministry will study/review the report and will take further actions accordingly. The main point is that there should be transparency in TRP. Today, TRP transparency is based on 55,000 meters.

Its base should increase so that there is no room left for manipulation.

After consulting with everyone, it will be given to TRP agency BARC because govt has the right to give some guidelines and directions but it will be decided later. It's a good news that we have received the report today and am hopeful that all the related Agencies will welcome this.

