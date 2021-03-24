GEC the preferred genre for Personal Care & Hygiene players in 2020: TAM Adex

As per data, ad space in print witnessed a double-digit share from Nov’20 onwards; after lockdown, Dec’20 had the highest share of ad insertions on Digital

The personal care and hygiene sector on television rose by 7% in 2020 as compared to 2019. According to the TAM advertising by the sector: Personal Care/Hygiene report, Q4 witnessed a 38% ad volume growth compared to the first quarter of 2020. Due to Covid-19, the lowest ad volumes was observed in the second quarter which includes the lockdown period.

As per the data, a drop was recorded in the personal care and hygiene sector advertising during Apr’20 over Mar’20 due to lockdown. During Sep-Dec’20, ad volumes on television witnessed a double-digit share.

The top three categories contributed more than 55% to the ad volume of the personal care and hygiene sector on television, while the top ten advertisers accounted for more than 80% share of ad volumes in 2020 with Hindustan Unilever topping the list. Among the top ten brands, five belonged to the toilet soaps category. Meanwhile, the top 10 brands accounted for more than 30% share of ad volumes in 2020 with Dettol Toilet Soaps topping the list.

On TV, the top two-channel genres (GEC and Movies) on TV together accounted for more than 60% of ad volumes share for the Personal Care and Hygiene sector during 2020.

In print media, the ad space of the personal care and hygiene sector in print decreased by 19% in 2020 over 2019. According to the report, compared to the first quarter of 2020, Q4 witnessed 45% ad space growth and like TV, print too registered the lowest ad volumes in the second quarter, which includes the lockdown period.

The print ad space recovered to pre-lockdown levels within four months of the post Lockdown period and the ad space in print witnessed double-digit share in Sep’20, Nov’20, and Dec’20. The fairness creams lead the list of top 10 categories under the Personal Care/Hygiene sector, while the top 10 advertisers accounted for more than 65% share of ad space in 2020 with Hindustan Unilever leading the list. The top brands accounted for a 39% share of ad space in 2020 with Roop Mantra Ayur Face Cream leading the list and among the top ten brands, 2 brands were from SBS Biotech with a 14% share of ad space.

In radio, the ad volume for the personal care and hygiene sector on Radio dropped by 11% in 2020 over 2019. While the third quarter of 2020 registered the highest advertising of category on Radio. While the lowest ad volumes for Personal Care/Hygiene sector on Radio was observed during Apr-May’20, the highest share of ad volumes for Personal Care/Hygiene sector registered during Aug-Oct’20.

On Radio, ads for Tooth Pastes and Toilet Soaps ruled with more than 45% share of the total ad volumes. The top ten advertisers accounted for 74% share of ad volume in 2020 with Vicco Laboratories leading the list. The top ten brands accounted for a 73% share of Ad Volumes in 2020 with Vicco Vajradanti Paste having nearly 1/3rd of the share.

In digital, ad insertions of the Personal Care/Hygiene sector decreased by 24% in 2020 over 2019. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, Q3 and Q4 witnessed 2 and 3 times growth in ad insertions respectively. The highest share on Digital was observed during the Festive period i.e. Oct-Dec’20 which had 40% share of total digital ad insertions.

On digital medium, Tooth Pastes and Face Wash were top Personal Care/Hygiene categories with 24% & 13% share respectively and the ten advertisers accounted more than 75% share of ad insertions in Y 2020 with Glaxo Smithkline leading the list. The top ten brands accounted for a 47% share of ad insertion in 2020. Sensodyne Rapid Relief topped the list with 11% share of the total ad insertions for Personal Care/Hygiene sector.

As per the report, programmatic topped with 79% share of transaction method for Digital advertising of Personal Care/Hygiene sector in 2020 and Ad Network and Programmatic/Ad Network transaction methods had 11% and 7% share of Personal Care/Hygiene ad insertions on Digital.

