ABP Network appoints Mohit Roy Sharma as Executive Editor

ABP Network has appointed Mohit Roy Sharma as Executive Editor.

Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.

Prior to joining ABP Network, Sharma was Group Vice President, Corporate Communications at The Wave Group. He has also worked at BARC India as Vice President.

Sharma has served his longest professional innings at India Today Group. He was associated with the group for almost 15 years as Sr. Editor at Aaj Tak and India Today News Channels and as Editor, Outreach, TV Today (now India Today).

