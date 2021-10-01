ABP Network appoints Mohit Roy Sharma as Executive Editor

Prior to joining ABP Network, Sharma was Group Vice President, Corporate Communications at The Wave Group.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 10:34 PM
Mohit Roy Sharma

ABP Network has appointed Mohit Roy Sharma as Executive Editor.

Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.

Prior to joining ABP Network, Sharma was Group Vice President, Corporate Communications at The Wave Group. He has also worked at BARC India as Vice President.

Sharma has served his longest professional innings at India Today Group. He was associated with the group for almost 15 years as Sr. Editor at Aaj Tak and India Today News Channels and as Editor, Outreach, TV Today (now India Today).

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Abp Barc internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
Zee

Zee board refuses Invesco call for EGM
9 hours ago

jyoti deshpande

With Jyoti Deshpande in charge, Viacom18 eyes ambitious scale-up
1 day ago

punit goenka

Company will call shareholder meeting as per norms: Zee at NCLT
1 day ago