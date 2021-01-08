ED summons India Today Group CFO for questioning in TRP manipulation case

Reports say that the Group is yet to react to the summons

The Enforcement Directorate has reportedly summoned India Today CFO for questioning about the TRP scam. A senior ED officer confirmed to a news portal that the CFO has been asked to appear in Mumbai.

The ED has reportedly filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), an equivalent of police FIR, based on the case filed by Mumbai Police. Reports say that India Today group is yet to react to the summons.

Back in October 2020, the TRP manipulation scam was unearthed by the Mumbai Police, who accused prominent channels of colluding with top execs of rating agencies to rig viewership in their favour. Mumbai Police Commissioner had also set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the case.