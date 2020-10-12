Don’t look at just getting TRPs: Salman Khan says on Bigg Boss 14

As per media reports, Khan has commented on the recent TRP controversy in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 12, 2020 11:32 AM
Salman Khan

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw host Salman Khan make a few comments about the ongoing TRP issue, media reports have said.

Khan is being reported to have been saying that ‘playing the right game’ was important and one should not indulge in activities aimed at getting TRPs alone.

The actor has said that in order to make thing “bigger and better one has to be honest and real”.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Salman khan Trp Bigg Boss 14
Show comments
You May Also Like
court

Top Bollywood production houses move court against 2 news channels, journalists
6 hours ago

Sarda

‘The bigger loss is to us as a society’
15 hours ago

Sunil Lulla

As a data science-driven body, BARC deals only in facts & evidence: Sunil Lulla 
16 hours ago