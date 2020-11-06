Dish TV India posts consolidated subscription revenue of Rs 765.7 crore for Q2 FY21

Dish TV India Limited has reported consolidated subscription revenues of Rs 765.7 crore and operating revenues of Rs 846.4 crore for its second quarter of fiscal 2021.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 525.3 crore, up 0.9% Y-o-Y.

Operating revenues for the quarter were Rs 846.4 crore, down 5.2% Y-o-Y as lack of new content on entertainment channels made consumers wary of spending. EBITDA at Rs 525.3 crore was up 0.9% Y-o-Y. EBITDA margin at 62.1%, was up 380 bps Y-o-Y. Profit after tax was Rs 64.5 crore as against a loss of Rs 96.4 crore last year.

Total expenses during the quarter were down 13.9% Y-o-Y despite the loss from discard of consumer premises equipment (CPE), with trade partners, due to regional floods. The loss on account of writeoff of such CPE was to the tune of Rs. 99 million, as against Rs. 30 million in the previous year.

Anil Dua, Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited, said, “We continue to be cautious yet agile, listening to market and customer voices. As we tread through these never seen before times, we remain committed to leveraging our strengths and overcoming our shortcomings to keep Dish TV India strong, relevant and profitable. Our performance during the quarter was in line with our larger strategic decisions such as, disciplined acquisition and sensible capital investment. Lower overall revenues were more than offset by our expense management measures.”

Dish TV and d2h continued to strengthen their regional content portfolio during the quarter. Both platforms added 6 new HD channels for their respective subscribers down South, making them amongst the strongest content platforms in those markets.

Other regional markets like Bengal and Orissa too witnessed fresh content being added to their list of channels.

In Bengal, Dish TV India partnered with ‘Hoichoi,’ a leading Bengali on-demand platform. The ‘Hoichoi’ app was also added in the App Zone of the Companies Android based connected devices, Dish SMRT Hub and d2h Stream. The Company looks forward to enhance the content offering on its hybrid STB through more such partnerships aimed at catering to the entertainment appetite of its native language subscribers.

Dish TV India Limited, in an industry-first initiative, announced the launch of ‘Korean Drama Active’ service. Observing a surge in consumption of content of Korean origin online, the Company in its endeavour to meet subscriber viewing preferences launched the Korean Active service at a nominal subscription price of Rs. 47 plus taxes per month. The service enriches subscribers’ DTH experience by giving them access to more than 300 hours of premium Korean content dubbed in Hindi language.