Dish TV asked to pay Rs 4164 crore in licence fee & accrued interest by MIB

Direct to home operator Dish TV said in a regulatory filing that it received a demand notice for Rs. 4164.05 cr, inclusive of licence fee and interest, from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Through a letter dated December 24, 2020, MIB directed the Essel Group-owned DTH operator to pay up for the period, beginning from the date of issuance of the licence (October 2003) till FY 2018-19. The company has been given 15 days to remit the payment.

Dish TV said that is planning its next course of action.

Back in 2014, MIB issued a similar demand notice in 2014 for the licence fee from Oct 2003 to FY 2012-13. The company had challenged the notice before the Telecom Dispute Settlement Appellate Tribunal, after which the demand was and continues to be stayed.

"In view of the orders of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and High Court of Kerala, order of the TDSAT and pendency of writs before the Supreme Court of India, the company does not concur with the demand dated December 24, 2020, raised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting," said the official communication.