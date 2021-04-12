discovery+ unveils first look of cooking show ‘Star vs Food’ on its first anniversary

From their larger-than-life portrayals on-screen to their glamorous lifestyles off-screen, there’s just something fabulous about Bollywood. But what happens when our favorite celebrities go behind the scenes, to serve a celebrity-approved gourmet experience to some really special guests? discovery+, India’s first and leading aggregated real-life entertainment network which has recently completed its first anniversary, is all set to give audiences the entire scoop with the first look at the gastronomical action, fun, and above all else chaos that will ensue on its new exciting star-spangled cooking show ‘Star vs Food’. Streaming from 15th April on discovery+, each week will feature influential Bollywood personalities Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, and Pratik Gandhi.

From diva Kareena Kapoor Khan rigorously grating an entire block of cheese in her first post-maternity challenge of making a pizza; Karan Johar’s hilarious caution about a hot pot with him saying, ‘Mere khoobsoorat chehre par, daag toh na lag jaye’; Malaika Arora’s dread to cut and clean an entire fish as she recreates a dish straight out of her mother’s recipe book; Arjun Kapoor struggling to dice some tomatoes to Pratik Gandhi looking perplexed by the task at hand, the teaser released today is a perfect indication of the fun in store.

Aptly titled ‘Star vs Food’, the new celebrity cooking show features weekly episodes of stars setting themselves up against the challenge of cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a professional chef. Featuring Mumbai’s popular fine-dining eateries and local culinary talents on the show like restaurant The Lovefools’ Chef Sarita Pereira, Slink and Bardot’s Chef Vidit Aren, Restaurant Masque’s Chef Prateek Sadhu, Mizu’s Chef Lakhan and The Butler and The Bayleaf’s Chef Gulaam Gouse Deewani promises to be a delectable treat for audiences across the country.

Speaking on the premiere of ‘Star vs Food’ Issac John Business Head – Direct-to-Consumer Head - APAC, Discovery said, “ It's been a year since discovery+ launched in India and this past year we’ve delivered a viewing experience with a distinct value proposition for lifelong learners and passionate communities. Among scores of thousands of glowing reviews this past year, our users describe discovery+ as ‘mind-blowing’, ‘educational’, ‘entertaining’, ‘worth every penny’, and ‘a must-have’ app. This has only motivated us to further elevate their experience. He also added, “We’re now excited to dive into our first exclusive lifestyle original ‘Star vs Food’ with some of India’s top celebrities who have ruled hearts in India and with Star vs Food, we will find out if they can rule the kitchen for their loved ones.’

Celebrities Quotes:

On her experience on ‘Star vs Food’ the quintessential style icon and bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “For the Kapoor’s, food has always been a passion! It's that one element that brings us all together and like most families is a focal point for any special occasion. Good food is something that should bring you joy in just the experience of it and for me, my go-to has always been Italian, especially since it was the one thing I craved the most during my pregnancy. I was so happy to be a part of Star vs Food because it actually gave me the opportunity to perfect the art of making a pizza! which is an absolute crowd-pleaser at home and I can’t wait to recreate it home.”

On the premiere of the show, Director Karan Johar Said, “ “Food is such an important aspect of our lives. We all have good memories of meals shared with friends and family and there is always that one person in your family or group of friends who’s a great cook and who loves to feed everyone. I wasn’t that person and was never very keen to cook but all of that changed when my babies started to grow up. I found discovery+ ’s ‘Star vs Food’ as such an exciting experience. Cooking under the guidance of a pro like Chef Lakhan was a real eye opener and I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it. I have a long way to go, but thanks to this experience, I think I might find myself in the kitchen more often!"

On this latest tryst in the kitchen with discovery+, Arjun Kapoor said, “I’m a self-confessed foodie at heart and while nothing can top the food my daadi cooks, I do have some close seconds. Us Kapoor’s really do know our food but eating it and cooking it are two very different things, and boy! did my experience on the show teach me just that. I now have a newfound respect for the many food geniuses and my very own home chefs whose skill and patience have been behind some of my most favorite food memories. Special thanks go to Gulaam Gouse Deewani who taught me a thing or two about cooking.”

“Everyone knows that I’m all about clean eating and being mindful about the food we use to nourish our bodies, but when I think about the ultimate dish that is nostalgic, comforting and just all-around delicious there’s nothing like a wholesome meal of fish and rice. Cooking was something I learned for my son, who set me on the challenge when he was in school to make him home-cooked meals and now I’m excited I get to sharpen those skills further with a few more tricks of the trade from one of my favourite chefs, Prateek Sadhu. Star vs Food brought together all my favorite things - spending time with your loved ones, raiding someone’s kitchen and of course delicious food!”, said Malaika Arora on her experience on ‘Star vs Food’.

Elaborating on his experience on the show, Pratik Gandhi said, “As an actor, my schedule rarely permits me the time to pick and prepare a meal for myself or my family. My wife is my ultimate chef who always remembers my favorites and tries to give me a dose of home-cooked goodness every now and then. So when the opportunity came my way, to treat her to an extravagant food experience, prepared by me under the tutelage of one of Mumbai’s culinary masterminds, how could I pass that up!

Get ready to watch some delectable cuisines prepared by your favorite stars at the premiere of ‘Star vs Food’ with the first episode featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan cooking for her friends under the supervision of a professional chef, streaming from 15th April only on discovery+.

