Discovery Communications India's FY21 revenue up 10.32% to Rs 928.8 crore

Factual entertainment broadcaster Discovery Communications India's (DCI) net revenue from operations has grown 10.32% to Rs 928.8 crore for the fiscal ended 31st March 2021 as against Rs 841.9 crore in the previous fiscal. Total expenses for the fiscal increased 10% to Rs 866 crore from Rs 787.3 crore. Net profit remained flat at Rs 45.9 crore against Rs 45.8 crore.



The company has not provided the revenue break-up for the fiscal. In the previous fiscal ended 31st March 2020, the company's revenue from advertising publicity stood at Rs 117.59 crore compared to Rs 154.12 crore in FY19. Revenue from other services had increased to Rs 740.14 crore from Rs 598.93 crore.



The company owns and operates 14 SD and HD channels across infotainment, sports, kids, and entertainment genres. The channels include Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, TLC, Discovery Kids, Eurosport, Investigation Discovery, Discovery Science, Discovery, D Tamil, Discovery HD, Animal Planet HD, TLC HD, Investigation Discovery HD, and Eurosport HD.



It also owns and operates direct to consumer app discovery+ which is priced at Rs 299 per year. discovery+ India curates 40 plus genres including science, adventure, food, lifestyle, and others, sourced from brands such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, BBC, TLC, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, ID, Food Network, HGTV, Cooking Channel, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Motor trend, and VICE. It has also partnered with Reliance Jio Platforms, Fire TV, and Xiaomi TV and has integrated the Platform on their Devices so that the application can be accessed and reach many subscribers.



Meanwhile, the Board of Directors of the company had allotted 19,00,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10/- each at a premium of Rs 90/- to Discovery Channel (Mauritius) Private Limited on 24th September 2020. The said offer to issue equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 90/- was available to all the eligible equity shareholders of the company.



However, only Discovery Channel (Mauritius) Private Limited availed the option by subscribing to 19,00,000 equity shares. After considering the above allotment, the revised paid-up capital of the company stands at Rs 37,70,00,930.

