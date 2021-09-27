Megha Tata elected as IAA President for the second term

Eros International Media's group CEO and executive director Pradeep Dwivedi has been appointed as VP

Megha Tata, the MD -- South Asia, Discovery Communications India, has been elected as President of the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter for the second term. The decision was taken at IAA's AGM on September 24th in Mumbai.

Eros International Media's group CEO and executive director Pradeep Dwivedi has been appointed as VP. Nandini Dias, CEO of Lodestar UM, has been elected as Hon Secretary. Free Pres Journal director Abhishek Karnani has been named as Hon. Treasurer. ZEE Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO Punit Goenka will continue as Immediate Past President.

Members of the Managing Committee include Jaideep Gandhi, the founder of Another Idea; Anant Goenka, the executive director of the Indian Express; Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network; Anant Goenka (Executive Director, The Indian Express), Avinash Pandey (CEO, ABP Network), Janak Sarda (Managing Director, Deshdoot Media Group) and Prasanth Kumar (CEO-South Asia GroupM- A WPP Company).

The co-opted members include Rana Barua, the CEO, Havas Group India; Ashish Bhasin the CEO, APAC and Chairman India, Dentsu Aegis Network; Amar Ujala President Rajiv Kental; Rani Reddy (Director, Indira Television Ltd) & Srinivasan K Swamy (Chairman R K SWAMY Hansa & IAA Presidents' Council and Immediate Past Chairman & World President, IAA Global).

