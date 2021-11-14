Discovery India's Amol Mujumdar is no more

Mujumdar passed away this morning due to heart attack

Updated: Nov 14, 2021 5:41 PM
Amol Mujumdar

Discovery Communications India Associate Director - Distribution and Eurosport Strategy Amol Mujumdar has passed away this morning due to heart attack.

He worked with Discovery Communications India for over seven years. He had joined the company as Associate Director - Finance Operations in December 2014 and held on to this position till he moved to his recent role in February 2021.

Prior to Discovery, he was Deputy Associate Director Finance at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) where he was heading Revenue Management Team for all India Operations - Accounts Receivable / Revenue Assurance, MIS, and Planning.

Tributes have started pouring in for Mujumdar who was part of the TV broadcasting industry for over two decades.

In a Facebook post, ZEEL President - Revenue Rahul Johri, who used to head Discovery India, expressed his shock at the sudden demise of his former colleague. “Absolutely shocked and devastated at the news of the passing of my friend and former colleague at #Discovery Amol Mujumdar. RIP,” his post reads.

Media professional Karamjit Dua, who has worked with ZEEL, Havas, and Discovery, said, “Really sad this has stunned and saddened all of us!! We all bid farewell to his kind soul. Rest in peace Amol!! ??”

