DD FreeDish MPEG-2 e-auctions: 18 TV channels bag slots

On the first day of the fourth annual 58th e-auction, 18 channels secured slots for vacant MPEG-2 slots on DD FreeDish. These slots are spread across GEC, Movies, Devotional and music genres. The slots have been issued for the period from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

According to industry sources, Shemaroo TV, The Q, Enterr10, Dangal, and Abzy Cool have won slots under Bucket A+. The slot winners in Bucket A includes Manoranjan TV, B4U Kadak, B4U Movies, Abzy Movie, and Movie Plus.

The public broadcaster is believed to have mopped up over Rs 75 crore from Bucket A + category which is reserved for Hindi GECs. It has collected close to Rs 65 crore from Bucket A category which comprises Hindi movie channels. Bucket A + and Bucket A have reserve price of Rs 15 crore and Rs 12 crore respectively.

Under Bucket R1, which comprises devotional and spiritual channels, three slots were picked up by Patanjali-owned channels. The reserve price for the bucket was Rs 3 crore. Vedic TV was the highest bidder with Rs 20 crore, followed by Sanskar TV with Rs 15.10 crore and Astha TV was the third highest bidder with Rs 14.90 crore.

Under Bucket B, which comprises Hindi music, sports, Bhojpuri GEC, Movie and Teleshopping channels, five slots were allotted yesterday. B4U Music, B4U Bhojpuri, Manoranjan, Bhojpuri Cinema and Zee Biskope bagged these slots. The category base price was Rs 10 crore.

